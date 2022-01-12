ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernardsville, NJ

Pingry over Bernards - Girls basketball recap

By Chris Nalwasky
 3 days ago
Taylor Francis dropped a game-high 20 points -- nine on three 3-pointers -- as Pingry defeated Bernards, 50-37, in Bernardsville. Bella Goodwin also...

NJ.com

Hun over Pennington - Girls basketball recap

Erin Maguire registered 26 points, eight dimes, six rebounds, two steals and a block for Hun in its 58-51 victory over Pennington in Princeton. Anna Schweer’s near double-double of 10 points, nine boards, three steals and a block added to the win for Hun (5-5). Morgan Matthews went for...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown-Beard over Veritas Christian - Boys basketball recap

Junior Max Masino and senior Xavion Crosby each had a double-double as Morristown-Beard overpowered Veritas Christian in Morristown. Masino finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with three steals while Crosby got 13 points and 11 rebounds as well as four assists and three steals for Morristown-Beard (1-3). Senior Jaron Afuola dished out six assists.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Metuchen - Boys basketball recap

Roman Carone made two 3-pointers and seven free throws on the way to a team-high 25 points to lead Spotswood to a victory on the road over Metuchen, 62-55. Casey Cumiskey hit three 3s and three free throws, finishing with 16 points, while Aiden Scher tallied 10 points with six made free throws for Spotswood (6-3), which broke a tie after one by outscoring Metuchen 18-12 in the second quarter.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Montclair Kimberley over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Brennan Columbia-Walsh led Montclair Kimberley with 14 points in its 43-38 victory against Johnson in Montclair. Isiah Udofia (11) and Isaac Wise (10) were the top secondary scorers for Montclair Kimberley (1-2). Lucas Zamboni’s 11 points paced Johnson (4-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton over Our Lady of Mercy - Girls basketball recap

Emma Peretti turned in an impressive 38 points, 23 rebounds and one assist for Hammonton in its 86-74 win against Our Lady of Mercy in Hammonton. Ava Divello produced 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds while Giada Palmieri went for 16 points, 12 boards and three dimes for Hammonton (3-2). Shamaya Simola’s 10 points, five rebounds and two assists made up the rest of the scoring in the victory.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over McNair - Boys basketball recap

Justin Hanson notched 15 points for Morris Knolls in its 75-37 win against McNair in Jersey City. Mike Rustad went for 10 points as the second-leading scorer for Morris Knolls (6-5). Necho Estiler posted 10 points for McNair (0-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Overbrook over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Devon Johnson and Jaylan Hornsby scored 18 points apiece for Overbrook in its 76-33 win against Schalick in Pine Hill. Ryan Ford netted 10 points for Overbrook (4-2). Schalick is 1-7 following the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Harrison over Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap

Harrison had five players score between seven and 12 points during a 46-33 win over Bergen Charter in Harrison. It was the first win of the season for Harrison, now 1-4. Junior guard Edward Burgos scored a team-high 12 points for Harrison. Jake Mulrenan and Ethan Oeckel each scored 10 points for the winners.
HARRISON, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep over Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Freshman guard Julia Zimmermann scored 14 points to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 47-34 win over Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Zimmerman had two of Holy Cross Prep’s three, three-point field goals. Holy Cross Prep (3-2) also received 12 points, four rebounds and three assists from junior Natalie Schultz and...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Passaic Tech over Whippany Park - Boys ice hockey recap

Freshman goalie Jack Bernice made 11 saves as Passaic Tech defeated Whippany Park, 2-0, in the Ice Vault Classic at the Ice Vault in Wayne. The teams were scoreless entering the third period before Passaic Tech received goals from Ryan Ross and Brian Gaboda. Passaic Tech (8-7-1) also had Joseph Kwiecinski, Scott Nayda and Carter Bernice each record one assist.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Donovan Catholic over Barnegat - Boys basketball recap

Vin Coburn made three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 19 points to lead Donovan Catholic to a victory at home over Barnegat, 56-43. Alex Melon finished with 16 points with three 3s made while Kyree Drake added nine points for Donovan Catholic (6-3), which led by two at halftime before taking control of the game by outscoring Barnegat by a count of 16-8 in the third quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Burlington City over Doane Academy - Girls basketball recap

Aneesa Artis made two 3-pointers and five free throws on the way to a game-high 19 points to lead Burlington City to a victory at home over Doane Academy, 47-30. Janae Barnes finished with 18 points with two made 3s and four made free throws while Jah’Naye Royster chipped in six points for Burlington City (5-3), which led by 11 after three before putting things away by outscoring Doane Academy 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Able doubles for Barringer over Weequahic - Girls basketball recap

Anisha Able delivered a double double with a game-high 31 points and 15 rebounds as Barringer won on the road, 60-23, over Weequahic on Thursday. This comes after a near quadruple double on Tuesday against Science Park when Able finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and nine blocks for Barringer (2-0).
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

Hopatcong over Roselle Park - Boys basketball recap

For the second straight game, Hopatcong won a nail-biter. With senior Jared Farina scoring 17 points, Hopatcong defeated Roselle Park, 58-56 in Hopatcong. Hopatcong (8-3) has now won three in a row. It’s the second straight two-point win, after Hopatcong defeated Vernon, 51-49 in its previous game. Sophomore Japhet...
HOPATCONG, NJ
NJ.com

Plainfield over Eagle Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tahmir Ellis posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Plainfield edged out a 62-60 overtime win over Eagle Academy in Plainfield. Eagle Academy (3-4) led 28-19 at the half, but Plainfield (6-3) rallied back with a 17-7 third quarter run before outscoring the road team 8-6 in overtime.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
