Burnley v Leicester: Who makes your Clarets team?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley host Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday...

Burnley’s Premier League match vs Leicester off due to COVID

LONDON (AP) — Burnley’s shortage of players due to coronavirus cases and injuries has led to its Premier League match against Leicester being postponed. The league accepted Burnley’s case that it didn’t have enough squad members available to play Saturday’s match. It is the 20th Premier League match postponed since Dec. 12 due to players having to isolate. Relegation-threatened Burnley has already played three games fewer than last-place Norwich, which is a point behind in last place. COVID-19 outbreaks continue to impact other teams with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen ruled out of Saturday’s game at Manchester City while isolating.
Burnley-Leicester postponed due to Clarets having insufficient number of players

Burnley’s Premier League match against Leicester on Saturday has been postponed with the Clarets having an insufficient number of players to fulfil the fixture. The Premier League accepted a request lodged by Burnley, who were already without several players through Covid-19, injuries and Maxwel Cornet’s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations prior to the enforced sale of Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle this week.
Burnley v Leicester off after Covid and injuries hit Sean Dyche’s squad

Burnley’s game at home to Leicester on Saturday has been called after the Premier League accepted that Covid and injuries had left Sean Dyche with insufficient players. Burnley applied for a postponement on the grounds that they did not have the minimum 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper to contest the match. On Thursday, the Burnley striker Chris Wood moved to Newcastle after his £25m release clause was activated.
