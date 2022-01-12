Missing Woman Last Seen Monday in Lake View East

Two burglaries occurred minutes apart early Friday morning in the 17th District on the Northwest Side. An unknown person broke the window of a bar in the 3500 block of North Pulaski Road about 3:20 a.m. and took the ATM, Chicago police said. Less than five minutes later, about four...
Police in suburban Oak Brook are looking for a group of thieves that managed to get away with more than $23,000 in stolen merchandise from Burberry at Oakbrook Center, according to authorities. At approximately 11:27 a.m., three men entered the store, stole merchandise and fled the scene, according to police.
An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and wounded three people inside a bowling alley in Blue Island when a drunken argument over using a restroom escalated into a fist fight, according to Cook County prosecutors. After getting knocked to the floor, Kyjuan Tate, 27, grabbed his gun and held it...
Hundreds of pink, blue, yellow and white balloons swayed in the cold wind Friday as friends and family huddled close and shared stories about Derricka Patrick, a young mother who was expecting her second child when she was gunned down this week. “We love you, Derricka,” the crowd said in...
An off-duty Chicago police officer has been charged with shooting three people Tuesday night during an argument at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island. Kyjuan Tate, 27, fired his gun shortly before midnight at the Burr Oak Bowl at 3030 W. 127th St. during a fight that started in the restroom, according to a statement from Blue Island Chief of Police Geoffrey Farr.
A northwest Indiana man allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, authorities said. Thomas Holifield, 59, is charged with murder in the June 1 methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela...
Family and friends of Norman Bailey say he lived his life to the fullest—serving God and trying to make his community a better place. “He was fighting for good things, positive things,” his sister, Debra Tolbert,said. “Because he wanted everybody to have the same things that he had.”
City officials in Kankakee say seven drug overdoses, including two that were fatal, occurred during a 24-hour period from Thursday evening to Friday night. First responders with the Kankakee fire and police departments were called to the first overdose at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening. Less than eight hours later,...
Comments / 0