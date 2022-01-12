ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Missing Woman Last Seen Monday in Lake View East

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was last seen Monday in Lake View East on the...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

2 Burglaries Occur Minutes Apart on Northwest Side

Two burglaries occurred minutes apart early Friday morning in the 17th District on the Northwest Side. An unknown person broke the window of a bar in the 3500 block of North Pulaski Road about 3:20 a.m. and took the ATM, Chicago police said. Less than five minutes later, about four...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Charged After Three People Shot During Argument at Blue Island Bowling Alley

An off-duty Chicago police officer has been charged with shooting three people Tuesday night during an argument at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island. Kyjuan Tate, 27, fired his gun shortly before midnight at the Burr Oak Bowl at 3030 W. 127th St. during a fight that started in the restroom, according to a statement from Blue Island Chief of Police Geoffrey Farr.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Indiana Man Allegedly Killed Roommate With Windshield Fluid

A northwest Indiana man allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, authorities said. Thomas Holifield, 59, is charged with murder in the June 1 methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy