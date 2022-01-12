ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Three charged after truck fire ruled arson in Boonville

By Karl Wehmhoener
 3 days ago
Cooper County Jail
Ashley Fuller
Cooper County Jail
Austin Sturtevant
Cooper County Jail
Susan Finney
BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Cooper County prosecutor has charged three people after a truck fire was ruled arson.

Susan Finney, Ashley Fuller and Austin Sturtevant are all charged with second-degree arson after an incident on Sunday.

Boonville police responded at 8:39 p.m. to the area of Rolling Hills Park for a red Dodge minivan following another vehicle. Police identified Finney as the driver of the van.

According to court documents the minivan was seen at the scene of a burning truck at Rolling Hills Park.

During the investigation, police talked with Sturtevant who gave a false identity at the beginning of the interview. As the interview continued of the three suspects, Fuller said she saw the truck catch fire and Finney when asked if Sturtevant had set the truck on fire stated "probably," documents state.

All three are currently being held in the Cooper County Jail and have a $10,000 cash-only bond.

