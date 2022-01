WALTHAM (CBS) — A city worker in Waltham is being praised for having a good eye after he spotted a sentimental ornament still on a Christmas tree out for collection. “It says Baby’s First Christmas, 1985.” It’s an ornament that has been with the LeBlanc family for 36 years. “It was my daughter’s first Christmas. It’s not worth a lot of money but it’s very sentimental,” explained Carol LeBlanc of Waltham. The tradition of hanging the ornament from the family’s Christmas tree would’ve ended, if not for Kevin Ryan, a tree surgeon with the Waltham Public Works Department. A ornament was found on a discarded...

WALTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO