Nearly two years after the NBA shut down and Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19, the United States of America may have just endured the worst day of the pandemic. Leading the way, NBC News has reported that the U.S. recorded 1.3 million COVID-19 cases on Monday, a single day record. Adding on, the nation’s seven-day average for COVID-19 cases has hit 740,594, an 83% increase from two weeks ago. Making matters worse, COVID-19 hospitalizations have also soared.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO