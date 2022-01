The stock price of BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) increased by 43.89% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) – a blockchain technology-focused company – increased by 43.89% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to BTCS announcing the first-ever dividend payable in Bitcoin by a Nasdaq-listed company, which the company refers to as a “Bividend.” And the company also published a new investor presentation on its website (btcs.com) to provide more insight regarding recent successes and future growth plans, as well as the underlying market dynamics expected to drive BTCS’ growth in 2022.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO