A&M coach, athlete Deon Lendore dies in car accident

By Jordan Epp @j_epp22
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M volunteer assistant track coach Deon Lendore, Class of 2015 and former stand-out track athlete, died in an automobile accident while returning home from practice on Monday, Jan. 10. Lendore ran...

DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian

BRYAN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information detailing the crash that killed Deon Lendore, the 2014 Bowerman winner, NCAA Champion, and current Texas A&M track & field volunteer assistant coach. It happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. on FM 485 about 4 miles northeast of Cameron.
Deon Lendore
Olympic medallist from Trinidad and Tobago killed in car crash

On Monday evening, a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago, Deon Lendore, was killed in a car accident on his way home from practice in College Station, Texas. News of his death surfaced on social media on Monday evening, after several athletes tweeted, mourning the loss of the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist.
Olympic medalist, Texas A&M grad Deon Lendore dies in car crash, Texas officials say

Deon Lendore, a three-time Olympian and former track star at Texas A&M University, died in a car crash in Texas, according to media reports. Lendore’s death was reported by KBTX, which reported the crash happened outside Bryan-College Station on Highway 6 on Monday, Jan. 10. NBC Sports’ Ato Boldon, who is also a former Olympian, confirmed Lendore’s death.
Texas A&M track star and volunteer coach dies in car crash

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic committee has announced that Olympic bronze medal winner Deon Lendore died in a car crash Monday. DPS Troopers say Lendore’s Volkswagen Jetta sideswiped one vehicle after crossing the center stripe on FM 485, and then slammed into an Infiniti SUV on FM 485 head-on. Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher pronounced Lendore dead at the scene.
Deon Lendore, former Texas A&M track star and Olympian, dies in auto crash

COLLEGE STATION — Former Texas A&M track star Deon Lendore, 29, died on Monday following a head-on collision on Texas 6 near Bryan-College Station, state police said. Lendore, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in the 400-meter relay representing his home country of Trinidad and Tobago, was currently a volunteer assistant coach, Texas A&M coach Pat Henry said. Lendore died after his car drifted across the center line, sideswiped a vehicle and then collided with a sport-utility vehicle, Sgt. Bryan Washko, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, told the Associated Press.
Texas A&M track & field great Lendore killed in auto accident

Texas A&M track and field volunteer coach Deon Lendore, an NCAA champion in the 400 meters for the Aggies, was killed in a head-on collision in Milam County on FM 485 while returning home from practice Monday. The 29-year-old Lendore died after his car drifted across the center line, sideswiped...
Deon Lendore, Three-Time Olympic Sprinter, Dead at 29

Deon Lendore, a three-time Olympic sprinter who won a bronze medal in 2012, died on Monday in Texas, according to multiple reports. He was 29 years old. Lendore was killed in a car crash near College Station, Texas. He was on his way home from track practice, serving as a volunteer coach at Texas A&M, according to head track coach Pat Henry, per KBTX-TV.
