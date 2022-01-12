A&M coach, athlete Deon Lendore dies in car accident

COLLEGE STATION — Former Texas A&M track star Deon Lendore, 29, died on Monday following a head-on collision on Texas 6 near Bryan-College Station, state police said. Lendore, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in the 400-meter relay representing his home country of Trinidad and Tobago, was currently a volunteer assistant coach, Texas A&M coach Pat Henry said. Lendore died after his car drifted across the center line, sideswiped a vehicle and then collided with a sport-utility vehicle, Sgt. Bryan Washko, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, told the Associated Press.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO