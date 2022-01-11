ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County is not currently releasing funds from Citizens’ Election Fund to candidates that have qualified

scotteblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot to all of this…but the bottom line is funds from the Citizens’ Election Fund (CEF) is not currently being released to candidates due to a “technical issue in the CEF legislation enacted by the prior Council in 2017”. Specifically this currently affects Councilmember Deb Jung who has...

scotteblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
scotteblog.com

Letter from the Deb Jung campaign to Director of Finance in Howard County on January 13th about the Citizens’ Election Fund

Letter sent by Ben Bialek (Chair, Committee to Re-Elect Deb Jung) to Rafiu O. Ighile (Director of Finance in Howard County) on January 13th:. It has been 28 days since Deb Jung’s election was contested by the filing of an opponent on December 15, 2021, and six days (January 4) since your Office was formally notified of that fact by the State Board of Elections. It has been 3 days since the you told the Howard County Citizens’ Election Fund (CEF) Commission that you would take under advisement its unanimous recommendation to release all approved matching funds to our campaign.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
scotteblog.com

Polling by the Horizon Foundation found Howard County Likely Voters Support a COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Public School Students

New survey for Horizon Foundation highlights 69% of the county’s likely voters would support a vaccine requirement as schools face surge in COVID cases. As the nation continues to grapple with a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, a new survey in Howard County finds overwhelming support for requiring all public school students in the county to be fully vaccinated against the virus to attend school.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard County, MD
Elections
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
scotteblog.com

No candidates have filed to run for Howard County Board of Education as of January 12th

Two seats on the Howard County Board of Education will be available to candidates in 2022. We have heard that one current Board member will not seek reelection in 2022 (Vicky Cutroneo) and the other Board member up for reelection in 2022 (Dr. Chao Wu) has not formally announced his plans to date (although there is a lot of speculation on what he might be doing this election cycle out there today).
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
scotteblog.com

Carroll County Board of Education: Scott E’s thoughts on Amanda Jozkowsk comments about the upcoming discussion about the “Political Neutrality” policy

Amanda Jozkowski for Carroll County BOE posted the following on December 11th:. My public comment letter to the BOE ahead of tomorrow’s meeting:. As you prepare to vote to approve the “Political Neutrality” policy tomorrow evening, I hope you understand the message you send to the teachers of our county with your vote. At the last meeting, you were clearly advised that the proposed policy would lead to legal challenges. In theory, it is also redundant with existing policy, but in spirit it is much more nefarious.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
scotteblog.com

Howard County Politics: Saif Rehman to enter the race for Delegate in District 9A

Saif Rehman posted the following today on Facebook:. I am announcing today my candidacy for the Maryland House of Delegates, District 9A. As an immigrant who came to this country almost four decades ago for better education and now a husband, father of three young children, and a small business owner, I consider myself very fortunate to be living in this wonderful state of Maryland and great country and would like to keep giving back to the community which has blessed me with so much and more.\
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#General Elections#Election Commission#The Prior Council#Campaign Chair#State#The Cef Commission
scotteblog.com

Howard County Public School System Clarifies Contract Tracing Efforts On January 9th

The following is an update from Howard County Public Schools on January 9, 2022:. Clarification Regarding HCPSS Contact Tracing Efforts, Jan. 9, 2022. In earlier communications, HCPSS provided information regarding contact tracing and changes to the way it will be handled as we see a rise in the number of positive cases in schools. The message inadvertently implied that HCPSS was no longer conducting any contact tracing following positive cases in our buildings. That has led to some questions and concerns and this message provides additional clarification and details regarding the HCPSS response to COVID cases, and information previously posted online has been updated.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
scotteblog.com

Informational Update on Robert Flanagan’s lawsuit against Howard County

The following is an update from Robert Flanagan sent to Scott E’s Blog:. A proposal to gift publicly owned real estate for development in historical Ellicott City for the purpose of creating “cash flow” for a non-profit controlled by Calvin Ball, sparked controversy in 2019, among members of a citizens’ committee (Ellicott City Community Development Exploratory Committee) he created. The public land includes the Court House, the old Post Office Building, parking areas and Main Street buildings acquired by the County for flood control. Shania Hernandez, Ball’s staffer who he appointed to be advisor to the Committee, kept the controversy under wraps by cancelling its final scheduled meeting. Under Ms. Hernandez’s direction, the Committee Report was drafted using emails, which is a violation of the Open Meetings Act. This information is gleaned from over 700 pages of documents that the Howard County Circuit Court ordered the County to produce in Flanagan’s lawsuit filed in August 2021. Flanagan has expanded the scope of his lawsuit to include this new information made available to him. Responding to Flanagan’s new claims, the County has filed a request to delay the trial from February to April. Flanagan has told the County Office of Law that he will not oppose the delay. However, he is pressing ahead under court rules allowing for discovery of additional information. The issues in the lawsuit now include how, why, and by whom, the authority of Mr. Ball’s office was used to prevent the Office of Law from reviewing the response to Flanagan denying his public information request. Review by the County’s lawyers is a policy adopted in order to protect the rights of requestors to public information. Flanagan is asking the County to admit that an individual with close family and political connections to Mr. Ball is responsible for this flagrant abuse of his office.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County to discuss fate of remaining ARPA funds

You will have the opportunity to weigh in on what Door County does with the rest of its pandemic-related federal funds. The county was allocated $5,474,185 under the American Rescue Plan Act. This is on top of the $600,000 it received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding it received at the onset of the pandemic. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says next week’s public information session will be about education and forming a plan of action moving forward.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Clerk Reminds Citizens of Election Filing Deadline

Manitowoc County Clerk Jessica Backus has issued a reminder about the upcoming deadline for candidates to file for the April election. Backus explains nomination papers must be turned in by next Tuesday, January 4th at 5:00 PM. She adds the courthouse at 1010 S. 8th Street will have its’ doors remaining open until 5:00 on Tuesday.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Markets Insider

A South Korean presidential candidate is turning to NFTs to raise campaign funds for the country's election in March

South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is turning to NFTs to raise campaign funds, according to Yonhap News Agency. Lee's party will issue NFTs bearing his image and his policies in exchange for monetary contributions. If successful, Lee will be the world's first presidential aspirant to issue NFTs for campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
scotteblog.com

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Commits $2.4 Million of Needed Funding to Healthcare Workers for Critical Staffing

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has committed $2 million to the Howard County General Hospital (HCGH) and $400,000 to the Howard County Health Department in American Rescue Plan funding. The $2.4 million will address critical staffing needs at both organizations amid the latest COVID-19 surge. Photos of the announcement can be found here. Video can be found here.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
ironcountyreporter.com

County approves ARPA-funded bonuses

By Allison Joy CRYSTAL FALLS — The Iron County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $51,200 worth of bonuses for county staff at its Dec. 14 general meeting, to be paid for with a portion of the $2 million Iron County received in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Across 21 elected or appointed county staff, $31,000 was allocated in bonuses. Nine corrections union staff…
IRON COUNTY, MI
Star-Courier

Henry County special education to get $1 million infusion from federal relief funds

There could be more construction at Kewanee High School as district officials decide how to spend $400,000 in federal aid earmarked for local special education students. The funding, part of more than $1 million being funneled through Henry-Stark Counties Special Education Dist. 801, is part of the federal government's third round of the Elementary and Second School Relief fund program. The funding is separate from the nearly $7 million Dist. 229 has received since the start of the pandemic in earlier funding rounds.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
scotteblog.com

Howard County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 24.8% and the 7-day average case rate is 178 on January 10th

Shared by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on January 10th:. As of 9:00 a.m. this morning and according to the Maryland Department of Health, Howard County’s positivity rate is 24.8% and our 7-day average case rate is 178. Newly reported cases continue to be at record highs. Since the cyberattack on the Maryland Department of Health on December 4th, we’ve not received complete data for Howard County. We’re working to update our dashboard with the latest metrics for hospitalizations, testing, vaccines, and positivity rate.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy