Snoop Dogg Files Trademark For His Own Hot Dog Brand, ‘Snoop Doggs’

By Autumn Hawkins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnoop Dogg is adding a new business venture to his branding portfolio: hot dogs. Attorneys of the hip-hop legend have filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark...

