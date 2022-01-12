Snoop Dogg Files Trademark For His Own Hot Dog Brand, ‘Snoop Doggs’

Heidi Klum is making music. The multi-media superstar dropped a new single today, “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track featuring Snoop Dogg. “Anyone who knows me, knows I love hip-hop,” Klum says. “Working with Snoop Dogg has always been a dream of mine.”
The tune will serve as the theme song for Season 17 of the Klum-hosted “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”
I caught up with Klum — who also serves as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” with Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel — just after the new year.
Hi, Heidi. How are you?
I’m good. Happy New Year.
Happy New Year to...
Comments / 0