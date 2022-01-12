Snoop Dogg Files Trademark For His Own Hot Dog Brand, ‘Snoop Doggs’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Snoop Dogg is about to drop it like it’s hot … dogs, that is. The West Coast rap legend is going from Grammys to “glizzies” and might have some big plans for the phrase “Snoop Doggs.” According to Billboard, the Grammy-winning rapper and impresario had his attorneys file an application to trademark the name with the intention of using it for “Food including hot dogs, hot dog sausages, sausages, turkey sausages, [and] vegetarian sausages.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO