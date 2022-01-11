ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Chobani Sizzlin' Brown Sugar

By PHOTO COURTESY OF CHOBANI
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

After entering the coffee creamer market in...

www.kmaland.com

vegoutmag.com

Yogurtland Is Now Serving Brown Sugar Vanilla Oat Milk Soft Serve

The frozen yogurt chain is ringing in the new year with a new plant-based treat!. Following on the heels of Cold Stone Creamery and Salt & Straw's new vegan ice cream launches, another major frozen dessert chain announced a new plant-based offering. Yogurtland is now serving a brown sugar vanilla oat milk soft serve flavor at select locations nationwide!
FOOD & DRINKS
lowcarbsosimple.com

Sugar-Free Pink Grapefruit Curd

Tangy and rich curd makes a fabulously delicious spread on your bread or an extraordinarily flavorful ingredient in your desserts. Curd is also beneficial if you make it without sugar and with grass-fed butter. This Sugar-Free Pink Grapefruit Curd is a fantastic twist and an excellent addition to your collection of keto curd recipes. It has a beautiful, warm color, tongue-tickling tanginess, and a rich taste of butter. To be enjoyed liberally!
FOOD & DRINKS
impact601.com

Chobani unveils new product made locally

TWIN FALLS — Chobani has gone from dairy to oats and now plants. After entering the coffee creamer market in 2019, the food maker announced Tuesday that plant-based creamers will be joining its dairy and oat options. "As coffee drinkers continue to elevate their at-home experience and ask for...
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Coffee#Creamer#Oat#Food Drink
Sugar-Free Berry Sodas

Sugar-Free Berry Sodas

Mountain Dew has unveiled 'Zero Sugar Spark' following the success of its 'Spark' drink released in early 2021. Spark is the name given to Mountain Dew's raspberry lemonade soda with a bright reddish color. The release of Zero Sugar Spark is due to the high consumer demand for sugar-free drinks in the current soda market.
FOOD & DRINKS
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Fungus concentrates sugars in sweet wine

One thing I could never understand: when wine experts, gurus, aficionados and geeks get together, all they talk about are the great vintages of dry (not sweet) wines of the past, which many of them …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
FOOD & DRINKS
27 First News

Best sugar dispenser

If you like to add a little sweetener to your morning coffee or tea, a sugar dispenser is a great kitchen tchotchke to have. While a bowl of sugar on the counter can attract ants and become clumped with moisture, a sugar dispenser is an enclosed jar that keeps crawling insects out and preserves freshness. The best dispenser not only works well, but it matches your kitchen style and brings flair to sharing morning coffee or afternoon tea with friends and family.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
brandeating.com

Yogurtland Introduces New Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla Frozen Dessert

Yogurtland starts off 2022 with the introduction of new Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla frozen dessert. Featuring an oat milk base with vanilla and brown sugar flavor, Yogurtland's Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla joins the chain's growing line-up of vegan options for a limited time, while supplies last at participating locations chain-wide.
FOOD & DRINKS
kalw.org

Legendary Oakland restaurant, “Brown Sugar Kitchen,” Closes

Oakland regulars and tourists will no longer be able to savor favorites like the Brown Sugar Kitchen's signature dishes, like the buttermilk fried chicken or the bacon-cheddar scallion biscuits. Celebrity Chef Tanya Holland told Oaklandside that she will not re-open her flagship restaurant at 2295 Broadway as she had...
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Evergreen

Sugar Babe Bakery coming to Pullman

Sugar Babe Bakery will host its grand opening on Jan. 21 in the space next to the Audian Theatre on Main St. Sugar Babe Bakery owner Melanie Voorhees said she is enthusiastic about contributing to small-town revitalization with her allergy-friendly treats. Her baked goods are 100% plant-based, and she also offers items without gluten and nuts.
PULLMAN, WA
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Brown Sugar Snack Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, stir together biscuit mix and brown sugar. Add eggs and water; beat with a spoon until blended. Stir in vanilla, coconut, and pecans. Pour into baking dish. Bake 30 to...
RECIPES
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it's actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way," says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series."Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food."Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Homemade Egg Noodles

Cut egg noodles short and use them in chicken noodle soup, or serve them alongside stroganoff or goulash. Or go with a longer length and pair them with your favorite pasta sauce, like Bolognese, or go a super simple-route and serve them with butter and Parmesan. Yes, egg noodles can...
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso Overnight Oats

If you love Starbucks' Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso, you are going to love these overnight oats! They're made with espresso, chia seeds, almond milk, and brown sugar. Brown Sugar Shake Espresso + Overnight Oats = Love. When we posted our Starbucks' Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso recipe, it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Cheesy Baked Corn Dip

Warm, creamy, cheesy, and 100% ready to be dipped into, this corn dip won't last long out of the oven. It has all the elements of a perfect baked dip, plus pops of sweetness from corn kernels and a little kick from green chiles. Bonus: You can prepare it in advance and bake it right before serving it warm with chips, vegetables, and just about anything your heart desires.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Alex Guarnaschelli Is Shedding Light On This Fragrant, Giant Citrus Fruit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You might associate the bright colors of citrus and the taste of lemonade with summer, but in truth, citrus season happens during the winter months. If you're lucky enough to live somewhere that grows citrus, chances are that this time of year your farmer's markets are loaded with all types of mandarins, tangerines, lemons, grapefruit, and a giant, grapefruit-like sphere you can't quite place. You may have seen these large, fragrant orbs in your grocery store, too. Well, luckily we have Alex Guarnaschelli, the star of Alex vs. America, to help us figure this one out. The fruit is pomelo, and based on what the Iron Chef says, it's one winter citrus fruit you've got to try.
RECIPES
Sausage Dip

Sausage Dip

Cheesy, creamy dips are hard for any party-goer to resist—and an easy, 3-ingredient recipe is too good for any party planner to pass up! When creating the ultimate line-up of Super Bowl snacks, be sure to put this sausage dip on your Super Bowl menu. What is sausage dip...
RECIPES
mobilebaymag.com

Sugar Has No Place in Grits

Excerpt from the book "They Call Me Orange Juice" by Audrey McDonald Atkins. Let's get one thing straight: sugar has no place in grits. If you want to put sugar on your breakfast, eat oatmeal. Eat Cream of Wheat. Eat Ralston. But never, ever, under any circumstances, put sugar on your grits.
FOOD & DRINKS

