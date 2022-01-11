Chobani Sizzlin' Brown Sugar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You might associate the bright colors of citrus and the taste of lemonade with summer, but in truth, citrus season happens during the winter months. If you’re lucky enough to live somewhere that grows citrus, chances are that this time of year your farmer’s markets are loaded with all types of mandarins, tangerines, lemons, grapefruit, and a giant, grapefruit-like sphere you can’t quite place. You may have seen these large, fragrant orbs in your grocery store, too. Well, luckily we have Alex Guarnaschelli, the star of Alex vs. America, to help us figure this one out. The fruit is pomelo, and based on what the Iron Chef says, it’s one winter citrus fruit you’ve got to try.

