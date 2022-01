An Iowa State researcher says two mechanical technologies can help reduce the number of weed seeds in fields. Prashant Jha tells Brownfield a chaff liner limits the weed seeds to a narrow and more manageable row behind the combine. The other method his team evaluated is a Redekop seed destroyer attachment that fits certain John Deere combines. “Weed seeds we are capturing, we are knocking down close to 90 or 92 percent of those and with the almost-like 88 or 90 percent of those weed seeds we are getting pulverized or severely damaged so they are rendered non-viable.”

IOWA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO