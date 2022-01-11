Steel Assembly Underway at 1408-18 East Oxford Street in Fishtown, Kensington

Resort-like Beautiful Community with Luxurious Renovated 3rd Floor split 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom...Elm Model Apartment with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balcony, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry with washer/dryer! Fully Renovated 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments in Prime Wheaton Location close to expressways, restaurants and shopping! You'll love the State-of-the-Art athletic club, resort style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Relax in the cafe lounge with fresh coffee and enjoy the computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Garage spaces are available and unlimited for $100 extra fee per month or private garages for $125 per month and 2 car garages for $200 extra per month (based on availability). Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Your quiet oasis will be in walking distance to abundant upscale retail options along with several casual dining selections. Many units available but they go fast... Inquire today! **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT**
