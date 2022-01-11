ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Steel Assembly Underway at 1408-18 East Oxford Street in Fishtown, Kensington

By Colin LeStourgeon
phillyyimby.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteel framing is underway at 1408-18 East Oxford Street, a four-story multi-family building rising in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by Ambit Architecture, the buildings will hold 42,211 square feet of space and 42 residential units. There will also be 32 parking spaces included within the structure to serve building residents. Construction cost...

phillyyimby.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
