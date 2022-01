COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS agents, FBI agents, ATF agents, and local police are responding to an ongoing hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville. Authorities said a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting angrily in a livestream before the feed cut out. SWAT vehicles on scene of Colleyville hostage standoff. (credit: JD Miles/CBSDFW.com) At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition...

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 19 MINUTES AGO