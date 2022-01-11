ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Need A Proof Of Concept Short Film – Jesse Harris

By Filmcourage
filmcourage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Harris, Filmmaker: And that’s eventually how we got to Lucy Hale who stars in the film and that’s then who gave us the ability to to get the film made because her name has value and then it becomes an actual kind of a real thing....

Star Wars Doesn’t Need To Be Perfect – Houston Howard

Film Courage: Do you still love Star Wars now the same way you did when you first saw it in the theater?. Houston Howard, Transmedia Author/Speaker: Absolutely, I consider myself just a huge Star Wars fan. I love Star Wars. I am wildly not objective about Star Wars and it’s interesting, I try to be objective about Star Wars but I find myself loving it anyway and I’ll go back and I look at Star Wars. I recently read the script of episode one of Phantom Menace and it may have been the worst script I’ve ever read. It’s like just a really bad script in my opinion. It was just terrible. I still love the movie. It’s interesting, I think you look at some artistic decisions. You watch Black Swan and then you see how did George Lucas turn Natalie Portman into a bad actress? How did that even happen? Ewan Gordon McGregor, Liam Neeson and Natalie Portman, how do you turn those people into…and Samuel L. Jackson, how do you turn them into bad actors that are wooden and stiff? That’s hard to do…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
MOVIES
How I Teach Screenplay Structure – Shannan E. Johnson

Writer/Instructor and Script Consultant Shannan an E. Johnson (The Professional Pen): Let me be specific about those beats because I’ve said that word a lot but I’m talking specifically about the normal, the inciting incident, the goal or the problem. Film Courage: What is your process for teaching...
ENTERTAINMENT
Why Do Screenwriters Argue Over Format? – Jay Fingers

Jay Fingers, Novelist, Journalist, Editor, and Screenwriter: If you’ll notice my slugs are bold and underlined. Film Courage: Can you explain why screenwriters should not use bold slug lines?. Jay: No, I think screenwriters should use bold slug lines. Bold slugs is one of those things I know I’ve...
ENTERTAINMENT
Movie Titles First, Everything Else Last – Shane Stanley

Shane Stanley, Filmmaker/Author/Instructor: Titles were so important. I learned that titles have to translate globally. We can come up with the greatest title in the world. If that doesn’t translate into 14 different languages, it’s not a good title. Film Courage: We understand your strategy is to develop...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Iron Family’ Trailer; Acquisitions By Freestyle, Comedy Dynamics, Oscilloscope & Kino Lorber; Full Frame Festival Grant; Color Congress Launch – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first trailer and teaser scene from Patrick Longstreth’s documentary Iron Family, which is set to make its world premiere at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival. The Unstoppable Feature Documentary follows Jazmine Faries, a 32-year-old young woman with Down syndrome who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey. For the past five summers, her family has performed her original stage plays for a small audience in their town of Iron River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In this sixth season, we follow the creative process of writing, rehearsing, and performing the play. Family bonds between her...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Concept Media Films Announcing New Film – PROJECT: MOTHMAN

Since October of 2021 Concept Media Film has secretly been filming a Mothman film! “Project: Mothman”. Written and Directed by Shawn Burkett, this story follows a film crew to Point Pleasant where they are making a documentary about the legendary Mothman. “We are blending a few styles into...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Scream’ Dethrones ‘Spider-Man’ With $35M Holiday Debut

Scream is winning the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at the box office with a projected four-day gross of $35 million, enough to dethrone Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s also good enough to revive the classic slasher franchise for Paramount and Spyglass, who partnered on the reboot. Scream‘s three-day domestic weekend gross is an estimated $30.6 million, a strong showing considering the omicron variant and another surge in COVID-19 cases. Overseas, Scream grossed $18 million from 50 markets. The U.K. led with $3.4 million. The film has younger moviegoers — who have been the most inclined to return to theaters —  to...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Encanto’: Read The Screenplay For Disney’s Animated Musical Featuring Some Lin-Manuel Miranda Magic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Lin-Manuel Miranda had three movies open in 2021, but only Encanto has brand new music by the Hamilton creator. In the Heights was based on his stage musical, while Tick Tick… Boom! featured Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical songs. Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), an outcast in a Colombian family where everyone has a unique gift, except for Mirabel. Mirabel’s sister, Luisa (Jessica Darrow), has super strength, and her other sister, Isabel (Dianne Guerrero), can bring vegetation...
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
Fstoppers

Why You Should Shoot Film in 2022!

In the last few years, analog photographic processes have been making a big resurgence. After many years of emulating the film look digitally with presets, such as for Lightroom, many photographers are making the full jump into film photography. But what are some barriers to entry? In this video, Imran...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Telegraph

Why you might need an emotional detox

Fifteen years ago, it would have been a brave banker, teacher or journalist who admitted they were heading off for a WildFitness bootcamp in Scotland, or a week of vinyasa yoga in Ibiza. We’re British, and like to bang on about having a stiff upper lip, a lip inclined to slip into a sneer at anything that smacks of quackery, gimmickry or self-indulgence. But today it’s entirely run-of-the-mill to dedicate our holiday time to physical wellbeing. What we’re less comfortable with, however, is announcing that we’re off on holiday to work on our emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Deadline

Nick Hall Joins A24 To Oversee Creative For TV

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has brought in former HBO and Amazon Studios TV executive Nick Hall to oversee creative for the company’s growing television slate. Hall already is working on a series for A24; he is an executive producer on HBO’s upcoming The Idol, from Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. A24’s TV series slate also includes HBO’s Euphoria, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, whose Season 2 return just set an HBO max viewership record; Ramy Youssef’s eponymous Hulu series, which has Season 3 coming; Ziwe, which is returning for a second season at Showtime; and the upcoming anthology...
TV & VIDEOS

