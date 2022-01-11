Why You Need A Proof Of Concept Short Film – Jesse Harris

Film Courage: Do you still love Star Wars now the same way you did when you first saw it in the theater?. Houston Howard, Transmedia Author/Speaker: Absolutely, I consider myself just a huge Star Wars fan. I love Star Wars. I am wildly not objective about Star Wars and it’s interesting, I try to be objective about Star Wars but I find myself loving it anyway and I’ll go back and I look at Star Wars. I recently read the script of episode one of Phantom Menace and it may have been the worst script I’ve ever read. It’s like just a really bad script in my opinion. It was just terrible. I still love the movie. It’s interesting, I think you look at some artistic decisions. You watch Black Swan and then you see how did George Lucas turn Natalie Portman into a bad actress? How did that even happen? Ewan Gordon McGregor, Liam Neeson and Natalie Portman, how do you turn those people into…and Samuel L. Jackson, how do you turn them into bad actors that are wooden and stiff? That’s hard to do…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).

