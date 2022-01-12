Kirby Smart is one of the elites now

The Georgia Bulldogs were able to pull off something that they have not been able to do in 41 years. They brought the national championship trophy back to Athens. Head coach Kirby Smart was finally able to knock off the man that gave him an opportunity to coach major college football, Nick Saban.

Smart is in a space now that people are going to put his name in conversations as one of the best college football coaches in the country.

Coming into the national championship game, there were many questions about whether or not Georgia could defeat Nick Saban. Moreover, the way Georgia loss to Alabama in the SEC championship, that trepidation was justified.

Aaron Torres, of Fox Sports, joined the Jon Chuckery show to talk about how Smart is looked at from a national prospective. “I do think Kirby answered a lot of questions last night,” Torres said. Georgia has been one of those teams that has consistently had some of the best recruiting classes in the country. Smart is an excellent recruiter.

Now, he has taken that talent, cultivated it, and turned them into a national champion. With that, Smart should be in those conversations as one of the best college football coaches in the country.