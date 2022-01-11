ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Start Hear: The History of Birth Control, Comedy In Dark Times and Macbeth 2015

wvxu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Podcast Will Kill You: Each episode tackles a different disease, from its history, to...

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

Related
phillytrib.com

Review: Denzel follows a dark path in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

“By the pricking of my thumbs,Something wicked this way comes,” wrote William Shakespeare in Macbeth. Nowhere is that more evident than in Joel Coen’s Tragedy of Macbeth. We’ve had a dozen or more versions of Macbeth and why should we invest in this latest rendition directed by Joel...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Star Ames McNamara Describes Emotional Moment With Darlene

The Conners actor Ames McNamara opened up about the strong bond shared between his character, Mark, and his mother, Darlene. “I think there’s always so many emotional scenes between Mark and Darlene in Mark’s bedroom where they’re talking about all these serious topics,” McNamara explained to CinemaBlend. “So it’s always great to work with Sara. I think she’s such a great team partner, and I really enjoy doing these type of things with her because it makes it easier for me. But I think, like you’re saying, playing it for laughs: that’s sort of what the Conners do. In spite of all this adversity, they are trying to make light of it and trying to make the best of it through humor.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Cho
Tell-Tale TV

The Tragedy of Macbeth Review: A Dark and Haunting New Take on the Scottish Play

The thing about The Tragedy of Macbeth that too many fail to remember, whether we’re speaking about William Shakespeare’s play or the A24 adaptation of the same name, is that this is a horror story. A psychological nightmare that follows the utter despair and dissolution of a once-great man in the wake of a series of bloody, misguided, and selfish choices.
ENTERTAINMENT
Talking With Tami

Comedy Special: Netflix’s Ms. Pat: Ya’ll Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

MS. PAT: Y’ALL WANNA HEAR SOMETHING CRAZY? PREMIERES GLOBALLY ON NETFLIX ON FEBRUARY 8, 2022. WATCH A CLIP FROM MS. PAT’S FIRST HOUR-LONG NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Y’all wanna hear something crazy? Then tune into Comedian Ms. Pat’s first hour-long Netflix special, directed by the legendary Robert Townsend. Ms. Pat recalls growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era, what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention, how her mom made her get baptized at local churches to get money, and much much more. See a video clip inside…
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#History Of Birth Control#Macbeth
wvxu.org

The dangers of languishing: Living, but not flourishing

For the full story, click here. In an op-ed for The New York Times, psychologist Adam Grant puts a name to that feeling borne out of the pandemic — showing up for life, but living without purpose, without aim. Grant draws on the work of Emory University sociologist Corey...
MENTAL HEALTH
sgmagazine.com

The Asian Film Archive starts the year with a stellar line-up of comedy programmes

Catch a restored Taiwanese classic, a Hong Kong masterpiece which swept the year's awards, an iconic Singaporean series and more. Good films aren’t always made of gravitas and jaw-dropping circumstances – something the Asian Film Archive hopes to prove as they enter the new year with a line-up of light-hearted comedies.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
SFStation.com

Good Times: Live Comedy at Speakeasy Ales & Lagers

Come out for good times and live comedy in the super dope brewery at Speakeasy Ales & Lagers! Grab one of Speakeasy's legendary brews and laugh along with the best comics in the bay!. This week's headliner is GARY ANDERSON! Gary Anderson brings to the stage a special brand of...
ENTERTAINMENT
wvxu.org

'Barn' is Neil Young's best album in quite a while

Young has long been a nature writer, composing pastorals about the environment. Barn finds him composing lyrical hymns to the earth and sky, or raging against destruction on the horizon. Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been...
MUSIC
wvxu.org

Corey Hawkins on playing Lord Macduff, the Thane of Fife, in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Joel Coen's film of "The Tragedy Of Macbeth" is told in black and white and a landscape of grays in a haze of smoke, clouds and ravens. Denzel Washington is the Scottish general who becomes king through his own hand. Frances McDormand is his spouse, who, as we might put it these days, is Macbeth's enabler. Brendan Gleeson appears briefly. Let's not provide any spoilers after five centuries. And Corey Hawkins is Lord Macduff, the Thane of Fife, who discovers the corpse of the murdered king.
MOVIES
wvxu.org

Cecily Strong finds 'Signs of Intelligent Life' in a celebrated one-woman show

Back in 1985, Lily Tomlin made a splash on Broadway in a one-person play, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, written by her now wife, Jane Wagner. Playing a dozen characters, Tomlin won a Tony Award, starred in a film version, and triumphally returned to Broadway in 2000. Now, the play is being revived again, off-Broadway, starring Saturday Night Live performer Cecily Strong.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy