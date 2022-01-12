ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Health Officials Report 10,198 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in San Diego

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlCfo_0djBVAX900
A nurse wearing personal protective equipment. Photo courtesy County News Center

San Diego County reported 10,198 new COVID-19 infections and 20 deaths Tuesday, as an “unprecedented” rate of cases and hospitalizations continue to roll in, according to the Health and Human Services Agency.

Tuesday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 535,924 cases and 4,520 deaths since the pandemic began.

COVID-related hospitalizations in San Diego County increased by 73 to 1,061 on Tuesday, which follows a record-setting weekend where hospitals struggled to keep up. Hospitalizations have increased at a steeper rate than when the county reached its peak — 1,725 on Jan. 11, 2021, according to the latest state figures.

Of the hospitalized patients reported Tuesday, 166 were in intensive care, down two from the previous day. The number of available ICU beds increased by four to 187.

According to state data, COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than tripled in the past 30 days, from 325 to 1,061.

Some COVID-positive patients may have been hospitalized for other reasons and had their COVID status discovered by hospital-mandated tests.

To help alleviate the strain on local hospitals and prepare them for the expected surge in admissions, local health officials recommend that only people needing emergency care should go to a hospital emergency department.

Additionally, at this time, COVID-19 testing should be reserved for those at higher risk of serious illness and people who need it the most. People should not go to an emergency department for testing with no or mild COVID symptoms, HHSA reccommended.

A total of 31,099 tests were reported Tuesday, and the seven-day average positivity rate was 27.9%, up from 27.3% on Monday.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

County Reports 9,878 New Cases, 5 Deaths Amid Surge in COVID-Related Hospitalizations

San Diego County reported 9,878 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths Friday as a surge in hospitalizations continues. COVID-related hospitalizations in San Diego County increased by 45 to 1,180 on Friday. Of the hospitalized patients reported, 178 were in intensive care, up one from the previous day. The number of available ICU beds declined by three to 170.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Emergency Care#Emergency Department#Health And Human Services#Icu#Hhsa#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Deadline Extended Until Jan. 28 for San Diego County Grand Jury Applications

The deadline for county residents to apply to serve on the 2022/23 San Diego County Grand Jury has been extended until Jan. 28, court officials announced Tuesday. The San Diego Superior Court initially gave prospective jurors until Jan. 14 to apply to serve on the 19-member body, but a low number of applicants led to an extension of the deadline. According to a superior court statement, more than 100 grand juror applications are typically received by the court system, but fewer than half that amount have been received so far.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Times of San Diego

MarketInk: Classroom Is Research Lab for Professor Who Mixes Academia and Advertising

Dr. Mary Beth McCabe of San Diego has spent her career mixing academia with real-world advertising and marketing strategies. In 1985, she started teaching advertising at Grossmont College and the University of California San Diego Extension. Earlier, in 1982, she joined KUSI-TV as the station’s first advertising sales employee. She left KUSI in 1993 to establish Sun Marketing Advertising and Media, her own company.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy