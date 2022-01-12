City Seeks Feedback on Proposal for De Anza Cove Redevelopment Including Climate Resiliency

Aerial view of De Anza Cove in Mission Bay Park. Courtesy city of San Diego

The city of San Diego Tuesday released an updated proposal for the redevelopment of De Anza Cove in the northeastern corner of Mission Bay Park, and asked San Diegans to weigh in on the plan.

The revised proposal, “De Anza Natural,” would amend the Mission Bay Park Master Plan with “a balance of land uses that serves local and regional recreational needs, while also restoring natural habitats and preparing for the impacts of climate change,” the proposal reads.

“Planning for climate resiliency in De Anza Cove provides incredible opportunities for expanded wetlands, as well as treasured recreational experiences,” Interim Planning Director Heidi Vonblum said. “De Anza Natural demonstrates how we can thrive in a changing climate by improving the habitat and providing opportunities for carbon sequestration, while also planning safe and enjoyable coastal access for all residents.”

The city released its initial design proposal area in 2018. Following recommendations from the public, the 2022 proposal includes more wetlands and strategies intended to address climate change. For example, De Anza Natural focuses on nature-based solutions for sea-level rise.

Features of the proposal include a multi-use waterfront trail and a small non-motorized boat lease area for the cove. The area would also offer a variety of active sports and recreation facilities, as well as passive regional parkland for public use. The proposal also includes space for low-cost visitor accommodations such as camping and recreational vehicle facilities.

On Tuesday, to restart the amendment process, the city released a Notice of Preparation for a Draft Program Environmental Impact Report. The notice provides a project description and kicks off the environmental review process by requesting public comment on the scope of the report.

Before drafting the EIR, city staff will hold a meeting on Zoom on Jan. 24, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., to gather public input. More information on that meeting can be found at www.sandiego.gov.

People can also email their comments to PlanningCEQA@sandiego.gov with “De Anza Natural” in the subject line or submit written comments to City of San Diego Planning Department, 9485 Aero Drive, MS 413, San Diego, CA 92123.

Residents have until Feb. 10 to submit comments on the scope of the EIR. City staff anticipate the De Anza Natural amendment will be brought to City Council for approval in 2023.

City News Service contributed to this article.