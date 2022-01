If it weren’t for the NHL and NHLPA deciding to not allow their players to attend the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Team Germany would have relied heavily on the likes of Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, and Moritz Seider. Instead, they’ll hope to replicate their 2018 Olympic Winter Game performance when they played in the gold medal game, losing to Team Russia in a thrilling overtime contest. Fans of the sport will get to see a similar team four years later, as the NHL officially withdrew from the competition on Dec. 22, 2021.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO