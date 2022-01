The Sailors freshman basketball team took on the Sandusky Blue Streaks Friday afternoon, and fell to the Blue Streaks 55-28. The Blue Streaks jumped on the Sailors early leading 19-7 after one, the Sailors defense slowed down the Blue Streaks offense in the second but couldn’t cut the lead back to single digits. However, the Blue Streaks used to huge third quarter to stretch their lead heading to the fourth. The Sailors kept playing hard in the fourth before ultimately falling to the Blue Steaks 55-28.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO