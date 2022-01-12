Planned downtown Eau Claire restaurant gets liquor license

A restaurant and bar named Reboot Social is being planned at 220 S. Barstow St., the former location of the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. Contributed image

EAU CLAIRE — A restaurant planning to reopen in a former downtown Eau Claire museum this spring cleared another hurdle by getting a hard-to-come-by alcohol license from the city.

On Tuesday the Eau Claire City Council awarded its only available regular combination Class B alcohol license to the business venture called Reboot Social.

“There’s been a handful of times during this pandemic when we’ve gotten to vote on things that show a glimmer of hope on the horizon,” council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said. “And this seems like one of them.”

She added that the name is especially relevant because the business will create a new place for people to socialize with family and friends they didn’t see as much during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businessman Charles Marquart plans to renovate the basement and ground level of the former Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St., into the new restaurant. In addition to food and drinks, Reboot Social will also feature various games, including arcade video games, pinball machines, duckpin bowling and skee-ball.

During the daytime, the business would be open to all ages, but then restrict its patronage after 8 p.m. only to those 21 and older.

“The business intends to appeal to a slightly older millennial or Generation X crowd with its nostalgic appeal,” said assistant city attorney Jenessa Stromberger, who reviewed the alcohol license applications.

Based on a schedule included with his license application, Marquart is planning to open the business in May after making renovations to the building.

A unanimous vote of the council approved granting the alcohol license, which became available because O’Leary’s Pub closed in fall, to Reboot Social.

Another business venture planning to renovate an old downtown Eau Claire building had also been competing for the same license.

Local event management and marketing company Fusion Management wants to reopen the shuttered State Theatre, 316 Eau Claire St., as a venue for entertainment and events.

But Stromberger and other city staffers had raised multiple concerns about the building and the license application.

A city inspection done in late 2021 found fire and building code violations at the State Theatre. A follow-up inspection scheduled for Monday was canceled after a pipe burst in the building, which poured water onto electrical equipment.

“There’s currently no electricity to the building,” Stromberger said.

She also noted there was a lack of details in the business’ plan on how often events would be held at the venue and what employees would be responsible for managing alcohol consumption.

Councilman Jeremy Gragert said Reboot Social put up the stronger application, but didn’t want Fusion Management to get discouraged in its efforts to revive the historic downtown theater.

“I am encouraged there is movement afoot to find a use for the State Theatre,” Gragert said, “but obviously there are some huge challenges ahead to do that.”

Other business

Also during Tuesday’s meeting:

• The council unanimously voted to extend its ability to hold meetings virtually for another three months due to the current surge of COVID-19 activity in the Eau Claire community.

• Interim City Manager David Solberg said the municipal workforce has been impacted by COVID-19, leading to fewer employees working in city buildings.

“All of our facilities are still open, but the city has been battling the coronavirus increase in cases like the rest of the community,” he said.