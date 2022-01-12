Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: No. 21 Texas vs. Oklahoma

No. 21 Texas hosts the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night at the Erwin Center in what will be the fourth conference game of the season for both teams.

The Longhorns (12-3, 2-1 in Big 12) suffered their worst loss of the season on Saturday at the hands of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a game that the Longhorns never led.

The 64-51 loss dropped Texas seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 21. Fifty-one points was a season-low scoring mark for coach Chris Beard's team, but a chance at a bounce-back opportunity is up for grabs against a heated rival.

Despite not being ranked, Oklahoma (12-3, 2-1 in Big 12) is a dangerous team that should no doubt present the Longhorns with challenges. The Sooners are coming off of an impressive 79-66 home win against the former 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, who fell to No. 15 after the loss.

The Sooners are led by head coach Porter Moser, who is in his first season at OU. Moser is 305-245 in his career but is probably best known for leading Loyola-Chicago on an unprecedented run to the Final Four in 2018.

On the court, Oklahoma is led by leading-scorer Tanner Groves (14.3 points) and Umoja Gibson (13.1 points).

Texas will be getting back second-leading scorer Tre Mitchell against the Sooners after he missed Saturday's game due to health and safety protocols. He'll provide a much-needed scoring output that was lacking in the loss to Oklahoma State.

Make sure to stay locked in with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for Tuesday night's game against OU at the Erwin Center.

Starters for Texas:

- Marcus Carr

- Andrew Jones

- Courtney Ramey

- Timmy Allen

- Christian Bishop

Starters for Oklahoma:

- Jordan Goldwire

- Jalen Hill

- Umoja Gibson

- Tanner Groves

- Elijah Harkless

Under-16

Timmy Allen got the opening bucket for the Horns. Both teams played stout defense through the first couple of minutes. Plenty of chances at the rim were either missed short or defended well, as both teams seemed a bit rusty. 3-2 Texas.

Under-12

Courtney Ramey drilled a three out of the the timeout to give Texas the 6-4 lead. Andrew Jones followed it up a minute later with a three of his own from the right wing. Bishop powered his way in the post for another Texas bucket to make it a 13-6 lead right before the 12-minute mark. OU continued to struggle from the field.

Under-8

Through the first 10 minutes, both teams had four turnovers, but Texas had the advantage in field-goal percentage 46-20. Jones had a chase-down block as Elijah Harkless euro-stepped his way into the paint, which received a strong approval from the home crowd.

Umoja Gibson ended a long scoring drought for the Sooners with a long two from the corner to make it a 17-8 game. Another OU bucket on the next possession down made it a seven-point game nearing the eight-minute mark.

Under-4

Marcus Carr got things going with a smooth jumper from the left elbow for his first points of the night to make it 21-10 Texas. Ramey had steals on back-to-back possessions, putting the finishing touches on the defense with a pull-up jumper from the elbow before a timeout.

Jones continued the stellar defense with a breakaway steal that led to a one-handed flush. Gibson stroked a three right after to bring OU back within single digits, 27-19.

A minute later, Jones stepped confidently into another three that ripped the net. The Longhorns got the final possession of the half that ended in Ramey missing a three, 33-21 Texas at the half.

HALFTIME

Under-16

Tons of energy from the Longhorns to begin the second half. Bishop and Allen got the scoring started as Texas controlled a 39-25 lead at the 16-minute mark.

Under-12

Tough defense from the Sooners forced a late heave at the end of the shot clock by Carr, who nailed the fourth three of the game for the Horns. Askew grabbed the eighth steal of the game for Texas as he took it all the way for two. The Longhorns now had a 47-27 lead.

A block by Bishop at the end of the shot clock helped keep it a 47-31 game nearing the 12-minute mark.

Under-8

Both teams went cold from the field during the course of the next couple minutes. Jones had another transition layup that gave him his 16th and 17th points of the night.

Under-4

With Oklahoma down just 58-46, the Horns needed answers to keep the game out of reach. Jones provided back-to-back shots in the paint to give Texas a 62-48 cushion as the crowd chanted "OU sucks."

Minimal scoring in the final minutes by both teams helped Texas secure the win.

FINAL: Texas 66, Oklahoma 52

