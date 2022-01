The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is rolling out a new program that will pay farmers for reducing the amount of phosphorous lost from their fields. Funded through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Vermont Pay For Phosphorous Program will begin this year. Vermont farmers are already required by the state and the federal government to reduce the impact of their activities on local watersheds, but this program will reward them for going beyond those requirements.

