ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Flores, Black Monday, and First-Round Playoff Picks

By Jason Goff
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason, James, and Ryan begin the pod by sharing their reactions to the firing of Brian Flores in Miami...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Predicting The Hires For 8 NFL Head Coaching Vacancies

Barring any more surprises following the firing of David Culley by the Houston Texans, there will be eight head coaching vacancies to be filled in the 2022 NFL offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders were the first team to lose their head coach when Jon Gruden resigned in October. But the fate of his interim successor, Rich Bisaccia, remains to be seen due to their ongoing playoff run.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sutton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Bears#American Football
NBC Sports

Brian Flores interviewing with Bears Friday

Brian Flores lost his job to start the week and he’ll be interviewing for another one as it comes to an end. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Flores is interviewing with the Bears for their head coaching vacancy on Friday. Flores was fired by the Dolphins on Monday after three seasons as their head coach.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: How did GM Chris Grier survive Dolphins’ latest purge?

There are a couple of things Steve Ross has never done during his decade-plus run of being the Miami Dolphins’ owner. Along with never hiring a veteran head coach, Ross has never started fresh by hiring a new general manager in the same offseason he’s replacing his head coach. At this point, considering we’re now on our seventh major football hire during Ross’ tenure as the majority owner, it ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NFL
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 1/13/22: Is Tua Tagovailoa The Dolphins QB Heading Forward?

If Brian Flores was still the coach of the Miami Dolphins, I think it’s highly likely Tua Tagovailoa may not have been the Dolphins quarterback heading forward. We all know that the Dolphins tried to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans during the season, but conditions couldn’t be met. Now the Dolphins are searching for a new head coach and who knows if even any of the candidates would want Tua as their starting quarterback. There is one name though who would probably like to have Tua at quarterback, considering this guy coached him at Alabama. Brian Daboll would be the perfect hiring if the Dolphins want to remain committed to the third year quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins failures tied to head coach assistants

The Miami Dolphins are moving on yet again and searching for a new head coach. He will be the 14th coach in team history. Once he is hired, he will need to assemble his staff. Assembling a quality staff has not been easy for the Dolphins. As much as a head coach needs to develop players, the coaching staff needs to develop each other. Good teams have good coaches, great teams have coaches that can be replaced relatively easy without loss of performance from the players.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Flores’ first head coach interview is with intriguing team

Brian Flores is not expected to be out of a job long after being fired by the Miami Dolphins. His first interview may be a hint about where he might prefer to land. The Houston Texans announced Friday that Flores had interviewed for their head coaching job. This marks the first known interview for both Flores and the Texans.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Chatter, Questions, Concerns

It probably shouldn't have surprised anyone that the first question posed to Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross in his Zoom media session to address the firing of head coach Brian Flores would deal with the quarterback position. Actually, it was four questions combined into one: What role, if any, the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy