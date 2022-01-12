Brian Flores, Black Monday, and First-Round Playoff Picks

If Brian Flores was still the coach of the Miami Dolphins, I think it’s highly likely Tua Tagovailoa may not have been the Dolphins quarterback heading forward. We all know that the Dolphins tried to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans during the season, but conditions couldn’t be met. Now the Dolphins are searching for a new head coach and who knows if even any of the candidates would want Tua as their starting quarterback. There is one name though who would probably like to have Tua at quarterback, considering this guy coached him at Alabama. Brian Daboll would be the perfect hiring if the Dolphins want to remain committed to the third year quarterback.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO