DENVER (CBS4) — In his annual State of the State Address, Gov. Jared Polis addressed what he called a “horrifying trend” — a spike in mental health issues among young people in Colorado during the pandemic. “Here in Colorado and across the nation, the pandemic has worsened what was already a horrifying trend of young children, teens, and adults suffering increased feelings of anxiety, isolation, depression and other mental health issues,” Polis said. “Colorado needs to take bold action now.” (credit: CBS) Polis said that will involve offering more integrated physical and mental health services and getting Colorado children the support they need to...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO