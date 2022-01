Kep1er member Kim Chae-hyun has revealed that aespa reached out to celebrate her debut with the rookie girl group. During a recent online showcase and press conference for Kep1er’s debut, Kim shared that the four-member girl group had sent her a message to congratulate her on her debut. Notably, Kim had trained under aespa’s current agency, SM Entertainment, for about six years before leaving for WAKEONE sometime last year.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO