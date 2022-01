Those were the words of Spider-Man’s cocreator Stan Lee, remembering all the arguments that were used in 1962 to convince Stan not to bring Spider-Man into the world. Stan’s then-boss Martin Goodman, voicing the common wisdom of the day, had a highly negative reaction to Stan’s idea for a new character to be called Spider-Man. Goodman’s objections were many. Allow me to cite a few: People hate spiders. Teenagers can only be sidekicks. A super hero shouldn’t have so many problems. He should be handsome and glamorous and popular. Well, you folks get the picture.

