Animals

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat Magawa dies in retirement

By Reuters
 2 days ago

PHNOM PENH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives during a five-year career, has died at the age of 8, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation.

Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most successful "HeroRAT" deployed by international charity APOPO, which uses African giant pouched rats to detect landmines and tuberculosis.

"Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm, but towards the weekend he started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food in his last days," the non-profit organisation said in a statement.

Scarred by decades of civil war, Cambodia is one of the world's most heavily landmined countries, with more than 1,000 sq km (386 sq miles) of land still contaminated.

It has among the highest number of amputees per capita, with more than 40,000 people having lost limbs to explosives.

Illustrating the extreme risks involved, three Cambodians working to clear mines died on Monday in Preah Vihear province, bordering Thailand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PA9qY_0djB6KV700
Magawa, the recently retired landmine detection rat, sits in a tube in its cage at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

The three from the Cambodia Self-Help Demining group were killed by blasts from anti-tank mines, which also wounded two others, said Heng Ratana, director-general of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre.

APOPO said Magawa's contribution allowed communities in Cambodia to live, work, and play more safely.

"Every discovery he made reduced the risk of injury or death for the people of Cambodia," APOPO said.

The African giant pouched rat even received a gold medal in 2020 from Britain's People's Dispensary for Sick Animals for "lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty".

Magawa, who retired in June 2021, was born in Tanzania and moved to Siem Reap in Cambodia in 2016 to begin clearing mines.

"A hero is laid to rest," APOPO said.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul Editing by Ed Davies and Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

BBC

How Magawa the rat was trained to detect mines

A rat bred in Tanzania, which helped locate more than a 100 landmines in Cambodia, has died at the age of eight. The rodent, a giant African pouched rat known as Magawa, was even awarded a medal for his heroism. BBC World News’s Geeta Guru-Murthy spoke to the head of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Cambodia’s famous mine-detecting hero rat dies after saving countless lives

A famous mine-clearing rat who was awarded a gold medal for bravery has died at the age of eight. The specially trained rat, named Magawa, sniffed out more than 100 landmines and explosives in Cambodia in an illustrious five-year career. Trained by the Belgian charity Apopo, the rodent would alert its handlers to the lethal mines so that they could be safely removed. Magawa, who located the explosives by sniffing out a chemical compound in the mines, cleared more than 141,000 sq m of land in total – the equivalent of 20 football pitches. The charity said the rat had...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Cambodia launches 4th round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Cambodia on Friday began a fourth round of vaccinations against the coronavirus in response to the omicron variant, with high-risk groups being among the first to receive the additional boosters.Frontline medical staff and members of the armed forces were among those lining up at hospitals and clinics. Government ministers, including Prime Minister Hun Sen also received booster doses on Friday.Hun Sen has appealed to all Cambodian people to get fully vaccinated, including a booster, saying on his Facebook page that it is the only way to make sure to keep their families and communities safe from COVID-19. A...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Southeast Asian#African#Cambodians#Siem Reap
AFP

Malaysia concerned about Cambodian leader's Myanmar trip

Malaysia's foreign minister has expressed concerns about Cambodia's prime minister visiting Myanmar without first consulting fellow Southeast Asian leaders, highlighting regional tensions in how to deal with the crisis-hit country. Last week, Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen made the first trip by a foreign leader to Myanmar since a coup last year that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government. Critics said the visit by Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), risked legitimising the junta and undermining efforts to isolate the generals. Speaking to reporters late Thursday, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia was "of the opinion that (Hun Sen) has the right to visit Myanmar as head of government of Cambodia".
CHINA
One Green Planet

“India’s Skinniest Elephant” Sent to Rehabilitation Center

After an intense PETA India campaign, the Madhya Pradesh Court ordered the rehabilitation of the elephant dubbed as “India’s Skinniest Elephant.”. The elephant, Lakshmi, suffers from chronic arthritis, joint deformities, and abscesses on her hips, all causing her great pain. She also has long-term side effects of a lack of food and water, showing just how skinny and frail she is.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

The life-saving 'Mexican wave': Hundreds of thousands of fish in Mexico work together to produce waves to protect them from predatory birds, study finds

Working together in their hundreds of thousands, fish that live in sulphidic springs in Mexico — aptly enough — can produce a Mexican wave that protects against birds. This is the conclusion of researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries in Germany who studied sulphur mollies in Teapa Municipality.
ANIMALS
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
AFP

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport in the capital Manila where Omicron is fuelling a record surge in cases. New cases hit a record 34,021 on Thursday, with just over three million people in the Philippines infected since the start of the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
TheConversationCanada

Hopeful signs: How some southeast Asian nations are snubbing Myanmar's military leader

In the urgent meeting in Indonesia of 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, in April 2021, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing — the architect of Myanmar’s coup two months earlier — was welcomed by his soon-to-be peers. Everything seemed to be working out for the Myanmar junta regime. Min Aung Hlaing likely believed the international community would soon recognize his seizure of power as an irreversible fait accompli. He probably assumed that based on its history, ASEAN — ostensibly the primary promoter of peace and stability in the region — would treat him as the...
POLITICS
AFP

Thailand to introduce $9 visitor fee from April

Thailand will introduce a $9 entry fee for foreign visitors from April, officials said Wednesday, even as the kingdom seeks to lure travellers back and repair its Covid-battered tourism sector. Before the pandemic, nearly 40 million visitors a year flocked to Thailand, but the kingdom is hoping to revamp its tourism strategy with a greater focus on sustainability.
INDIA
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
