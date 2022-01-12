Teachers Struggle As Schools Switch To Distance Learning

COVID-19 is creating continued problems for Green Country students.

Several districts and schools are switching back and forth between kids learning in class and learning at home.

A 3rd grader teacher at Hawthorne Elementary said going back and forth from distance learning is tough, however it's necessary.

Nearly every school district in our area is struggling with people out sick and it's affecting everybody.

"Even though the building is closed, the work goes on," said Katherine Maloney-Jacobs. She teaches 3rd grade at Hawthorne Elementary.

The school had to switch to distance learning three times in the past two weeks and Katherine said it's not easy.

"Having these quick pivots to distance learning has been a struggle but teachers are extending grace to not only ourselves, but our students and families," she said.

Schools at TPS are closing based on staffing for that day, while other districts have decided to switch to distance learning altogether. At least until people are healthy again.

Bixby Public schools began distance learning Tuesday and plan to go back in person next Tuesday.

Superintendent Rob Miller said a record of nearly 275 people have tested positive. Because of this, having in-person class simply wasn't possible.

"The current surge is unlike anything we have seen so far," said Rob Miller.

"We've reached the point where we couldn't safely and effectively keep our schools open," he said.

As students log on, parents, staff, and teachers try to adjust to all of these changes.

"Learning is still happening and students can still engage," said Maloney-Jacobs.

Parents are urged to check with their districts as decisions are being made daily.