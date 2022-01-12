ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Are No Plans for Marvel’s Upcoming TV Shows to Come to Hulu, Says Hulu President

By Dana Abercrombie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Hulu’s Television Critics Association presentation today, Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment gave spoke about upcoming shows coming to the Hulu streaming platform service. During the event, Erwich spoke about the state of Marvel content on Hulu, and what happened to the previously announced animated projects that never...

TV SERIES

