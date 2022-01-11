POTD: U.S. Civil War Colt Model 1860 with Canteen Shoulder Stock
By Sam.S
AllOutdoor.com
5 days ago
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a Colt 1860 Civil War-era revolver but it is sporting a bolt-on buttstock. Not just any bolt-on buttstock of the time, it is a canteen stock. The bolt-on stock goes back as far as handguns do. Mainly because the third point...
