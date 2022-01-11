POTD: U.S. Civil War Colt Model 1860 with Canteen Shoulder Stock

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! In the late 1800s, the US military instituted a board to ideally select a magazine-fed rifle for military trials. Knowing this Remington realized its only current production high quality and popular rifle at the time was their rolling block and it was not possible to convert that rifle to magazine feed without significant modification. The solution was simple; find an inventor looking for a manufacturer. Along came John W. Keene with his bolt action tubular fed rifle. This rifle quickly became the Remington Keene and was listed in the group used in trial; albeit, for not, since the military favored the Winchester with its rear tube loading rifle. With the Remington Keene not adopted Remington released it to the public in several variations including carbine variants such as the one pictured holding seven rounds in the magazine.

MILITARY ・ 19 DAYS AGO