Wallace: Democrats' redistricting map was more 'party-blind'

Former Justice John Wallace Jr. addresses the media on Saturday, April 12, 2003. Tim Larsen/AP Photo

The New Jersey Congressional Redistricting Commission’s tiebreaker, former Justice John Wallace Jr., doubled down Tuesday on his decision to choose the Democrats’ map, clarifying that he sided with the Democrats because their proposal was more “party-blind” and incorporated more public testimony than the Republicans’ option.

“Upon reflection, I realize I mistakenly failed to consider my team's evaluation of Partisan Fairness of the maps. I should have been more concerned with the fairness to the citizens of New Jersey,” Wallace wrote in his response to the state Supreme Court, which asked him to elaborate on his decision. “Simply put, I should have stated that the Democrats' map better satisfied the standard for Partisan Fairness.”

Wallace said that through the use of several statewide tests to evaluate partisan fairness, his team found that “the Democratic plan is closer to the average of the ensemble than the Republican plan, and therefore is more ‘party-blind.’”

Wallace, a registered Democrat, sent shockwaves through the state in December when he said the two proposed maps largely met his standards, but that he sided with the Democrats “simply because in the last redistricting map, it was drawn by the Republicans.”

Republicans argued their map better met constitutional requirements and Wallace’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious.” They filed suit demanding the state Supreme Court toss out the map and potentially restart the redistricting process.

The court requested Wallace “amplify” his reasoning for choosing the Democrats’ map.

Wallace stood by his earlier statement, but elaborated to add that he said what he said “because just as the principles reflected in the Republican 2011 map produced competitive elections throughout the prior decade, I believed it would be fair to allow the Democratic principles reflected in their map to attempt to do the same for the coming decade.”

He also said he was "particularly impressed" with Democrats' map presentation, which incorporated "various citizen recommendations," during public hearings. "The Republicans, on the other hand, presented their proposed districts by their experts and did not refer to public testimony to the degree the Democrats did."

GOP reaction: The Republicans’ redistricting chair, Doug Steinhardt, called Wallace’s response “an anemic attempt to backtrack on a clear statement he read from a script at the hearing.”

“The notion that the Democrats’ map is better on political fairness is as ridiculous and it is indefensible,” Steinhardt said in a statement, vowing the “final resolution will have to await our day in court.”

Background: Wallace voted with Democrats on Dec. 22. The new map will most likely result in a New Jersey House delegation of nine Democrats and three Republicans. Democrats now hold a 10-2 majority in the delegation.

Under the new map, the 7th District has become somewhat less friendly to its Democratic incumbent, Tom Malinowski .

Wallace also noted in his response that throughout the redistricting process, he requested that the delegations “share their map with each other” but that ultimately “the delegations rejected my efforts to share their map and sharing never occurred.”

What’s next? The constitutional deadline for the map’s certification is Jan. 18.

Matt Friedman contributed to this report.