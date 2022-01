DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott launched a 60-campaign event blitz Saturday, Jan. 8 in his bid to win a third term. During his kick-off speech before Latino voters in McAllen, Gov. Abbott told supporters, “I am running for re-election to keep Texas on the right course.” His campaign advisers say his theme is securing the future of Texas and will emphasize the border, crime, education, and the state’s economy. Gov. Abbott touted his record during the pandemic. “Despite the unprecedented challenges that we’ve faced, Texas has persevered. Now, more businesses are moving here and more Texans are working here than ever in the...

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO