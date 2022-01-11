Legion uses emergency funds to help

The Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #39, of Madison, supports community programs such as Children and Youth. Each year the members of the auxiliary donate school backpacks filled with school supplies. Again this year because of the unknown at the beginning of the school year, the unit reached out to the community. With the generosity of cash donations and school supplies from auxiliary members and community members, the Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Auxiliary Unit #39, of Madison, was able to donate over $1,000 worth of school supplies, backpacks, bottles of hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, water bottles, boxes of tissues, and masks to 7 schools in the Madison and Anson area!

MADISON, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO