HAMPTON, VA – The Maryland wrestling program swept the first day of the 2022 Virginia Duals with victories over Kent State and Chattanooga on Friday afternoon. The Terps topped Kent State 25-14 in the first dual before defeating Chattanooga 24-14 directly after. The team's current total of five victories is the most since the 2017-18 season. One more victory would be the program's best total since nine wins in the 2013-14 season.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO