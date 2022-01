When the Columbus Crew ended the 2021 Major League Soccer season, failing to make the playoffs a year removed from winning the club’s second MLS Cup, it was stated there were three players that were a priority to bring back: goalkeeper Eloy Room, left back Milton Valenzuela and winger Pedro Santos. Two months later, and a little over a month before the 2022 MLS season starts, two of those players – Room and Santos – have been re-signed.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO