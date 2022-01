The University of Alabama is not looked upon as a school where quarterbacks go to become 'game-mangers'. Three former Crimson Tide quarterbacks are currently starters in the NFL- Mac Jones (New England), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami) and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia). Jones and Tua were Heisman finalists during their career at Alabama. Hurts won the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a true freshman. He was also a Heisman finalist after transferring to Oklahoma.

