Video Games

Fix Incoming for Halo Infinite Big Team Battle

totalgamingnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mode has been broken since before the holiday break. IF you've been playing Halo Infinite multiplayer over the past few weeks, you have probably noticed that Big Team Battle just hasn't been working properly. There are times where players will be unable to load into games, or get disconnected, or...

totalgamingnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Gamespot

Halo Infinite: The Best Missing Halo Weapons We Want To See

Halo Infinite released in late 2021, and the game is a glorious return to the series' acclaimed roots, with a wide-open Halo ring to explore and plenty of aliens to slaughter. With the new game came plenty of new weapons--the Skewer is an instant classic--but it also left out plenty of classics. That makes sense, of course, as it could be overkill to have every past gun in Halo Infinite, but there are still several we'd like to see make a return. Given the evolving nature of the game and 343 Industries' plan to support it for years to come, that means we could potentially actually see some of these wishes come true. These are the classic Halo guns we want to see added to Halo Infinite. And no, don't worry--garbage-tier weapons like the Suppressor, flamethrower, and Brute Spiker have not been included.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Halo Infinite Lead Writer Joins Riot Games

Aaron Linde, one of the main Halo Infinite writers has decided to part ways with 343 Industries and strengthen the forces of Riot Games. Aaron Linde is known for his achievements in his writing career, as it holds a pretty hefty resume and career under his belt. Apparently, he has been pursuing a new opportunity in 2022, and he has finally got it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Spartan Core locations in Connections in Halo Infinite

In Halo Infinite, Spartan Cores upgrade the Master Chief’s newfound abilities, such as the grapple. There are 45 Spartan Cores spread across all four acts, with each island containing an act. 17 Spartan Cores are found in the second act, three of which are completed during Mission 3: Outpost...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Snip3down’s controller layout and settings for Halo Infinite

Like FormaL did with Call of Duty, Eric “Snip3down” Wrona temporarily left behind his Halo career to pursue success in other titles during Halo esports’ down period. But unlike FormaL, when Snip3down took a break from Halo, he was putting an illustrious trophy-filled career on the shelf to play Apex Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
#Halo Infinite#Halo Games#Matchmaking#Big Team Battle#Eta#Feb#Btb
gamefreaks365.com

Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event returns

Do you know what the return of Fracture: Tenrai event means? Samurai-themed rewards are back. Despite the fact that the first big Halo Infinite event was something of a flop, 343 Industries is already making changes to the game’s event calendar. And now that Fracture: Tenrai has returned, Halo Infinite gamers will be overjoyed!
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Lucid’s Halo Infinite settings, sensitivity, and more

Controller settings are key in any console shooter. But when it comes to Halo, the long list of customization options in settings sets it apart from other games in the genre. Halo Infinite’s controller settings allow for players to create their own style in a way. For the best players in the game, their settings are one of many facets that can help set them apart from the best in the field. And when you’re talking about the best in Halo Infinite in 2022, OpTic’s Lucid is near the top of the list.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Every Campaign Mission in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode is finally available for players after years of waiting. And for the first time, it’s set within an open world. In the latest Halo, players get to venture around a planet and explore, collect, and complete missions for the game’s main story, together with extra side missions that help to make the open-world feel more alive.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

“Brings back the magic of Halo”: Halo Infinite co-creator is in all praises!

Halo Infinite has been a stellar release and can easily be considered among the best games to be released in 2021. From the fun-packed game modes to the beautiful open world of the main campaign, Halo Infinite has delighted fans in many aspects. Such has been the game’s design and development that it has not only won over fans and critics, but even creators of earlier Halo games.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Lead Narrative Designer Leaving 343

Halo Infinite's lead narrative designer, Aaron Linde, has announced he is leaving 343 Industries in 2022. Linde said on Twitter that he is leaving to "pursue a new opportunity," but didn't share exactly where he is going just yet. Whatever the case, Linde said it was a "terrifically difficult decision"...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

A deleted ‘Halo Infinite’ cutscene has surfaced

A never before seen Halo Infinite cinematic has been uncovered and gamers have already developed theories on what the 30-second clip could mean. Many have speculated it could signify the return of a beloved character, while others think it was removed for a reason and isn’t relevant to the Halo canon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Event Returns Today, With Updated Progression

Halo Infinite multiplayer's Fracture: Tenrai event returns today, so Spartans once again have a chance to earn the samurai-themed Yoroi Armor Core and its many add-ons. Following player feedback, the event looks a little different this time, as developer 343 Industries has addressed some of the early criticisms with more progression changes.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

343 Industries 'Optimistic' On Halo Infinite BTB Fix In Upcoming Patch

It looks like our hopes and prayers for a proper fix for Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle issues are finally being answered. Halo Community Director at 343 Industries, Brian Jarrard (AKA Sketch) took to the Halo Waypoint forums to talk over what's coming in Infinite's next patch. The team is...
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Optimize Halo Infinite for best Performance on PC

In this guide, we have a few tips that can help you get the best performance on your PC while playing Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite is one of the trending games nowadays. Its full versions were released recently and making buzz on all social media platforms. The gamers are competing with each other to complete the missions and achieve new levels. If you are a beginner and want to know ways to optimize your PC for the best performance while playing Halo Infinite, this is for you. Let’s see what they are and how to do them.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Halo Infinite Customization Options not loading issue

Halo Infinite is the biggest thing in the games that support multiplayer, right now. There are some issues with the game which is making it hard for the player to use and play it to their full potential. Some users are reporting that the Halo Infinite customization options are not loading. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix this issue.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite Deleted Mid-Credits Scene Datamined

Fans who have been following the development of Halo Infinite will know what kind of hell the game went through. It had changed project leaders multiple times, things were reworked from the ground up, some things were cut. However, a deleted mid-credits scene was uncovered in the game’s code.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

When do Halo Infinite Weekly Challenges Reset?

Finishing Halo Infinite Weekly Challenges before they reset may be difficult, but they're a grind fans look forward to every week. Weekly challenges in Halo infinite restart earlier in the week, so players may need to plan ahead. When Do Halo Infinite Weekly Challenges Reset?. Previously Halo Infinite weekly challenges...
VIDEO GAMES

