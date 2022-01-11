ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Get out of credit card debt more quickly with Tally

KHOU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Get the Tally app today and save...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Times

Experts say more Americans will face debt, credit card delinquency this year

Financial experts say more Americans face growing debt and delinquent credit card payments this year as the effects of COVID-19 stimulus payments wane, looming federal interest-rate hikes take hold and inflation erases income gains. Most credit card companies saw delinquent payments tick upward in November as the effects of government...
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
Business Insider

Your Chase credit card could be eligible for up to 5x points at Amazon, grocery stores, restaurants, and more for a limited time — here's how to find out if you qualify

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. Many Chase...
CREDITS & LOANS
WJCL

Ask Asa: Credit card debt rises as consumers struggle

If you've ever played Monopoly, you understand exactly what many families are experiencing. Things are going well. You have money in the bank, and then bam! You're hit with unexpected fees or fines, and your extra cash is down to nothing. During the early days of the pandemic, many people...
SAVANNAH, GA
5newsonline.com

Top ways to save money on credit card debt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holidays have come and gone, probably as fast as your cash. Some studies have shown as many as 1 in 3 Americans racked up credit card debt this holiday season. We've got a few helpful tips for you to pay off your credit card...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#Get Out#Android
CNBC

4 ways to get the most value from your credit card in 2022

Among your new years resolutions may be tasks like filling your Roth IRA, buying a home or even traveling to that one country that's been on your bucket list. It's important to have smaller goals along with lofty ones, and if you're interested in improving your personal finances this year, consider starting with the benefits of the credit cards in your wallet.
CREDITS & LOANS
Huron Daily Tribune

Everyday Cheapskate: 4 rules to get out of debt

If you're in debt, you have to get out. The best way to do that is to put together a plan — but remember a plan is only as good as your ability to stick with it. Just like diets, all of them work; the true test is sticking with one. No matter how effective the plan is in theory, if the regimen is outlandish and impractical, you will not stick with it.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval: Top 4 Online Lenders For Quick Loans & Personal Loans| Get Guaranteed Online Loans For Bad Credit In 2022

When you have low credit, getting a loan can be a stressful experience that limits your borrowing alternatives. However, just because you have a smaller credit record doesn’t rule out other options. Even if you don’t fulfill the standards for the best loan terms, the greatest small loans for bad credit are still accessible.
CREDITS & LOANS
stockxpo.com

Banks Are Making It Easier to Get Credit Cards

Lenders are again welcoming borrowers with less-than-pristine credit, a vote of confidence in the health of the U.S. economy and Americans’ finances. An estimated 29.2 million general-purpose credit cards were issued to people with credit scores of 660 and below last year, according to projections from credit-reporting firm TransUnion , up from 20.4 million in 2020 and 26.3 million in 2019. That is generally the threshold where lenders view consumers as having fair, rather than good, credit.
CREDITS & LOANS
lasvegasadvisor.com

🚨 💳 Two Credit Cards You Want For 2022. Get Them Now!

It’s time to start preparing for your summer travel. I know, you’ve heard this before and it ended in heartache. But this time, it’s different. Well, maybe it’ll be different. We hope it’ll be different. It is also time to start planning, and a great place to start is with these two credit cards you want for 2022.
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

How to negotiate debt with credit card companies

If your mounting credit card bill is becoming too much to handle, it is likely in your best interest to consider negotiating your debt. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy