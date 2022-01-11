Get out of credit card debt more quickly with Tally

If you're in debt, you have to get out. The best way to do that is to put together a plan — but remember a plan is only as good as your ability to stick with it. Just like diets, all of them work; the true test is sticking with one. No matter how effective the plan is in theory, if the regimen is outlandish and impractical, you will not stick with it.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO