This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Troubleshooting is a key skill for any team that works with robots on Mars, because the planet will mess with your robots. NASA's Perseverance rover team is working out how to fix a problem with some pebbles getting in the way of its rock sampling system. But first, the rover is making a surprise move by dumping the sample it's collected onto the ground.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 22 HOURS AGO