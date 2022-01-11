Watch Read Listen: Anna Klimmek

There’s something deeply uncanny about Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father.” Billed as a “sequel” to the smash CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” but acting more like a spinoff entry in the “HIMYM” cinematic universe, “How I Met Your Father” plays out like a millennial MadLib rather than a show all its own. Despite the constant reminders that “How I Met Your Father” takes place in 2022 — both from Hilary Duff as the lovelorn “I” and Kim Cattrall (very game here) as the same character narrating from her 2050 future— its every “modern” reference and joke setup...
The hint came around Christmas when Matt Bellamy posted an Instagram clip of this song blasting out of his car stereo as he raced down the highway. Speculation was that this new track was going to be the heaviest thing Muse has ever done. It’s definitely heavy–the intensity really gets...
Two days before Christmas, The Divine Comedy (the orchestral-pop project of Northern Irish singer/songwriter/composer Neil Hannon) shared a new song, “Home For the Holidays.” It will be featured on their forthcoming compilation Charmed Life - The Best of the Divine Comedy, which is due out on February 4, 2022. On New Year’s Eve, the band performed their 1996 song “Something For the Weekend” on The Graham Norton Show. Listen to “Home For the Holidays” and watch the live performance below.
FKA twigs has shared Caprisongs, a 17-track mixtape that she announced last week. The release features contributions from Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Rema, Pa Salieu, Koreless, Tobias Jesso Jr., Fred again.., Mike Dean, Warren Ellis, and more. It also includes the previously-released collaboration with the Weeknd, “Tears in the Club.” Caprisongs is executive produced by twigs and El Guincho. Listen to the new album and check out the credits below.
Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
A report believed that the recently recruited "The Voice" judge Ariana Grande had been kicked out of the show after appearing for one season. Apparently, the "Save Your Tears" singer has made the NBC musical competition "flopped" with viewers and now seemed to make the show less interesting if they keep her around.
Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, couldn't help but marvel at just how quickly their youngest son, Nick, is growing up - and you should see the photo. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. This time it was...
A woman has sparked praise for her father after revealing the heartwarming way he handles each of her heartbreaks.Kenzie, a 22-year-old who goes by the username @kenziritotheburrito on TikTok, made a video dedicated to her father last year, in which she revealed that he brings the two of them on a trip to Disneyland whenever she goes through a breakup.“Thinking about how both times my relationships ended my dad took me to Disneyland, just him and I together,” Kenzie wrote in a caption on the video, which began with her crying in bed.The TikToker then proceeded to share photos of...
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had reportedly been living apart months before announcing their break up. According to Radar, the Aquaman actor, 42, and The Cosby Show star, 54, had not been seen together in months prior to their decision to end their nearly five year union. The last time...
Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
An actress well-known for her role as the voice of Princess Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney’s Frozen (2013) blockbuster has unexpectedly passed away at age 35. Sayaka Kanda was also known for her recent voiceover work on Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. People Magazine shared an English translation of details provided on Kanda’s official website:
Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
Ever since they began dating in 2013, socialite Lauren Silverman has made her fiancé, Simon Cowell, feel like one lucky guy! Although fans never imagined it would happen, the beloved TV star found his one true love and has been living a life of bliss ever since. In January...
Together with A-list stylist Karla Welch, Tracee Ellis Ross has mastered how to wear colour-pop hues with ease. The actor, who often shares her mood-lifting outfits online, recently posted a cheery carousel of her latest look by UK-based label, Galvan London. The Black-ish star who “couldn’t choose” her favourite outfit...
After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American. Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.
An unexpected controversy. Olivia Culpo recently found herself in hot water at the airport — because of her outfit. The former Miss Universe, 29, was on her way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, and her sister Aurora Culpo on Thursday, January 13, when she was asked to change clothes.
The end of a celebrity relationship can be a confusing time for people who believe in love, which is why it can be comforting to search for reasons when a marriage ends. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits after five years of marriage. After they announced their divorce, though, some wondered what the reason for it was, and whether they had offered an explanation.
