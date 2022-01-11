ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Raid’ Remake Won’t Die, Finds New Life At Netflix With Patrick Hughes Directing

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, that planned remake of The Raid still isn’t dead. In fact, it’s found new life at, where else? Netflix. The English-language attempt to recreate the greatest action flick ever has also cemented a director, Patrick Hughes, who star Frank...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

Bay, Evans Set “The Raid” Remake At Netflix

Filmmakers Michael Bay, Patrick Hughes and Gareth Evans are all teaming up for a reimagining of Evans’ iconic 2011 Indonesian action film “The Raid” at Netflix and XYZ Films. Evans directed the original film about an elite Indonesian S.W.A.T. team that becomes trapped in a run-down apartment...
Netflix remake of cult action film 'The Raid' to be set in Philadelphia

In 2011, director Gareth Evans breathed new life into a stagnant action thriller genre with "The Raid," showcasing Indonesian martial arts in a film about a police squad that attempts to infiltrate a crime-infested high-rise in Jakarta. The movie was a critical success and arrived in U.S. theaters the following...
One of the best action movies ever is getting a Netflix remake

Netflix's exclusive movies have mostly been big, bold actioners and its latest proves this isn't going to change, with news that The Raid is getting a remade by the streaming giant. The Raid is one of the best action movies of all time. Welsh director Gareth Evans made the movie...
Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes Team for Netflix’s ‘The Raid’ Reimagining

After years of speculation, Gareth Evans’ highly influential Indonesian martial arts action film The Raid is finally set to get a U.S.-based reimagining with the Welsh director teaming with action filmmakers Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes for a new take on the 2011 cult classic. Hughes will direct the film for Netflix with Bay and XYZ Films producing. Since winning the Midnight Madness Award after its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2011, The Raid, starring Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais, became a must-see movie among festivalgoers. Sony Pictures Classics had picked up North American distribution for the film in...
