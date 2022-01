[This story contains spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home.] Andrew Garfield wasn’t going to confirm his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home to anyone — not even ex-girlfriend and The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. But that doesn’t mean keeping his secret was easy. “Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And, I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious,'” he told Josh Horowitz on the Happy...

MOVIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO