Honeywell and Acalvio launch a solution designed to secure OT environments in commercial buildings

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoneywell and Acalvio Technologies launched a new solution designed to detect known and unknown (zero-day) attacks across the operational technology (OT) environments in commercial buildings. Honeywell Threat Defense Platform (HTDP) powered by Acalvio employs sophisticated active defense – featuring autonomous deception tactics to outsmart attackers – and provides high...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
