Honeywell and Acalvio launch a solution designed to secure OT environments in commercial buildings

Box announced new and enhanced capabilities, integrations, and developer tools for its native e-signature product, Box Sign. These new capabilities include workflow features that automate processes once a document has been executed and APIs that power e-signatures in third-party and custom applications. Box also announced new and deepened integrations with UiPath and SIGNiX. With these new capabilities, Box Sign can now power even more advanced signature-based processes, helping customers move more of their transactions to the cloud.

