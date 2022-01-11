ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get To Know ‘Che Mack’ On The Morning Hustle

By @Djxo313
 4 days ago
We had a special guest join us on The Morning Hustle! Reality TV star and DJ, Che Mack! You may remember her from season 2 and 9 of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop but there’s a lot more you may not know about the star.

We asked Che Mack herself to let us in on all the details and fun fact to help you get to know more about her, on and off the air! Watch the video below and Tune in to The Morning Hustle all week Monday-Friday from 6am -10am ET.

hiphopnc.com

The Hustler’s Grade Lil Duval’s First Week On The Morning Hustle Show

We kicked off 2022 in a major way with guest host, comedian Lil Duval. Now that he has officially completed his first week as special guest host on The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l we asked the hustlers how they think he did. They had some colorful words to describe his first week…
TV & VIDEOS
hiphopnc.com

Lil Duval To Guest Star On The Morning Hustle All Week Long Starting On Monday

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). To kick off 2022 The Morning Hustle will be living our best life with Comedia Lil Duval when he guest stars on the show all week long starting on Monday, January 3rd! You will not want to miss what Duval mic says on the mic!
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Mary Cosby Accused Of Encouraging Self Harm In A Tweet To A Real Housewives Fan

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Mary Cosby, has shocked us yet again; this time with her response to another Twitter account that was perceived to allegedly encourage self harm, according to The Sun. Those watching RHOSLC lately have been following along as Mary, over the course of the last few episodes, has made what […] The post Mary Cosby Accused Of Encouraging Self Harm In A Tweet To A Real Housewives Fan appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Reality Tv#Get To Know#Hustle#Mobile#Love Hip Hop
thecountrynote.com

Exclusive: Getting to Know Jacob Bryant

Hard work, grit and no quit; three values that are synonymous with country artist Jacob Bryant. The Georgia native has been putting out independent EPs and releases for almost a decade, has songwriting credits that include his collaboration with Luke Combs on “Out There” and a non-stop touring schedule that’s ready kick back into high gear. Today, Bryant showcases more of his writing prowess and passion for country music as he releases his newest album Bar Stool Preacher via Thirty Tigers and American Roots Records.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Olivia Culpo asked by airline to ‘put a blouse on’ before boarding flight

Olivia Culpo had to make an unexpected outfit change before she was allowed on her American Airlines flight this week. The model, 29, was in the airport on her way to Cabo San Lucas with her sister Aurora when an airline employee suggested that her outfit — a black bralette, biker shorts and an oversized black cardigan — wasn't in line with the company's passenger dress code.
CELEBRITIES
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, has 'removed everything fake' from her body

Crystal Hefner has moved on from her Playboy days, and she's now more authentic than ever. The model took to Instagram this week to speak about how her life has changed since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away in 2017. That change isn't limited to just her relationship status but also her appearance and her social media following.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sinead O’Connor’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 4 Children, Including Son Shane

The critically-acclaimed singer has had four children throughout her life. Find out everything you need to know about her three sons and one daughter. Sinéad O’Connor was one of the most critically-acclaimed popstars of the 90s. The 55-year-old Irish singer-songwriter made her musical debut in 1987 with her album The Lion And The Cobra, and she quickly rose to fame with her 1990 sophomore effort I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which included a chart-topping cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” After a controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live, which included her ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II, Sinéad faced serious backlash. Despite the controversy, she’s continued to release music, with her most recent album being 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss, and she’s anticipated to drop what she described as her final album No Veteran Dies Alone in 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Megan Fox’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Megan Fox has just sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors, as she was papped leaving the famous Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills late on Monday, December 13th with a very noticeably plumper pout. The 35-year-old actress instinctively covered her face when she spotted the paparazzi waiting outside the establishment where...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and North West Covered in Makeup and Prosthetics in This TikTok Transformation

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover. Kim Kardashian traded in her usual glam for something...a bit more intense. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her oldest child, North West, unveiled quite the transformation on their joint TikTok account on Thursday, Dec. 16. The mother-daughter duo showed off their faces with red and black makeup covering the upper portions and prosthetics concealing the bottom halves. It's unclear exactly what spurred the transformation, but the two showed the process of removing it all in a new video shared to their page.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Machine Gun Kelly to Wed the Girl on His Teen Bedroom Wall

From “I am weed” to “I am wed.” Megan Fox said yes to marrying Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly. The pair have been self-mythologizing an epic romance since they began dating, and the engagement ring Kelly had designed is no exception. “i know tradition is one ring,” he wrote on Instagram, “but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” MGK said he proposed “beneath the same branches we fell in love under,” referring to the banyan tree mentioned in an interlude on Tickets to my Downfall that Fox appears on.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Just a Reminder That Megan Fox and MGK Have Said and Done Way Worse Than Drinking Each Other’s Blood

It’s official! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged after a year and a half of dating. Megan posted a video of their special moment to Instagram and it looked beautiful … at first. But if you got a chance to read her caption, things got a little, uh, strange. To put this as delicately as I can, the Transformers star shared that after she said yes to her husband-to-be, they drank each other’s blood.
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

