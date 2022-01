The Seahawks wrapped up their 2021 season in impressive fashion, winning in Arizona over the playoff-bound Cardinals a week after a dominant win over the Lions. But while that was a nice way to finish out the season, a 7-10 mark and missing the playoffs was hardly up to the team's standards that have been set over the last decade, making this an important offseason for a franchise looking to bounce back from its first losing season in a decade. With that in mind, it's time to open up the mailbag and answer questions from you, the fans. As always, thanks to everyone who took the time to send in questions, and apologies if I wasn't able to get to yours this time around.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO