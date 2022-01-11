ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hi. I'm new. Again?

By BusyMomaNJ

 4 days ago

Hey everyone I'm new here. Although somewhere in my distant past (-40 pounds ago) I guess I...





If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS


The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS


Introduction - Hi, I'm Jess!

Hi, my name is Jess and looking to change a lot throughout this year, including a 50lb weight loss. It seems so intimidating to me, but that makes me more inclined to do it!. Married a bounty hunter (yes, we love DOG!). Enjoy my coffee (Team Dunkin) as it kicks up my game with my 18-4 year olds (I teach Pre-K, not actually mine). We also have an 8-lb furbaby that is our LIFE. We both love Jesus and try to make him the center of everything we do. I'm getting back into the meal planning and fitness stage of my weight loss journey. I'm moving slow but at least I'm moving!
FITNESS


I'm lost...

I'm sitting here after eating myself to the point of sickness for the past 2 days while wearing my "fat pants" that somehow also got too tight. I want to get out of this rut, and I figure my brain should focus on one thing, and take it one day at a time. But what do I focus on? I'm staring at all these apps, podcasts, meditations, charts, journals, blogs, trackers, and now again, mfp. I'm feeling overwhelmed. What do you think?
WEIGHT LOSS


newly retired, out of shape,patience and control!

I am not new to weight loss/gains. I have approximately 30 lbs to lose but would be happy with a 20 lb loss. age 61, retired. I have done nutrisystem and WW with success both times. I know how to eat right, I tend to go a while doing well and then get out of control. Cooking bad things. My husband is supportive either way but likes my cooking as much as I do. lol.
FITNESS


New to macros- eating way more fat than I realized

I'm new to the food diary and the concept of macros. And I am blown away that everyday so far (5 days) I'm averaging between 41-55% fat. Should I be concerned or change this up? Will this put me into ketosis?. Lietchi Posts: 3,269 Member. Ketosis is more dependent on...
WEIGHT LOSS


Looking for accountability pals

Hey I'm back at it again after getting a whole lot fatter once again 🙃. I just started the 30 Day Shred yesterday (used to be popular on here!) after not doing it for like 8 years so if anyone wants to be accountability buddies that would be awesome. Let's be supportive of each other!
FITNESS


I've started hating and dreading my working

I do 30-45 min/day of high intensity interval strength 6 days/week. (peloton strength classes- not to be confused with their cycling program) I looked forward to them when I started, but at this point, I hate them so much. I dread them before doing them and I hate them while I'm doing them. They're necessary because besides walking 3k/day, I'm sedentary. I'm not sure what to do.
WORKOUTS


Never done this before

Never been overweight. Always trained, cycled, Shotakan karate, 20 mile cycle rides,pilatus, etc. Now I want to loose 1.5 stone, am 71 years old, but seriously up after a 7 year depression, on my 3rd startup. Any clues?
FITNESS


Hello new to MFP

Went to Scottish Slimmers a few years back and managed to get to target weight, but now back up and looking to lose the Corona and Christmas stones! - needing inspiration on low calorie recipes etc - good luck everyone!. Welcome to MFP @bobbin1962 I’m also a 1962’er and have...
RECIPES


strong curves - adaptable?

I'm a 5'6", 130 lbs, 44 year old woman. The navy body fat calculator said 29%, which I find highly unlikely. I'm happy with my weight but I'd like to put on some visible muscle. I also have a connective tissue disorder that makes my doctors a little hesitant to let me lift really heavy. I've been using some of Garmin's full-body workouts, but I'd like to get on more of an established program and I know I've seen Strong Curves mentioned on here quite a bit. Thing is, I don't have access to a barbell, only adjustable dumbbells (bar and plates, not the selectawhatever kind), and that's not likely to change in the next couple of years at least. They go up quite a bit heavier than I can currently manage, so lots of room to grow. Can the program realistically be adapted? Asking about this program specifically because I was at the bookstore yesterday and they have it, but it was shrink-wrapped so I couldn't flip through it. Thoughts? Or is there another program that would be more suitable? The most I can manage is 3 sessions a week, 2 of which have to max out at half an hour.
WORKOUTS


Starting my yoga journey 💪🏻

I’ve been on MFP off and on agian for years. I am back at it with tracking calories and pairing that with a yoga journey I’m building muscle and getting healthy. For myself I try to stay away from the “I need to loose…” it seems to set me up for failure. Im jumping head first into my “Feel better” journey and I hope to make some friends along the way… life has kinda gobbled me up for a few years and I’m finally stepping up and out tryna fly.
WORKOUTS


It’s day 1… will I make it?

It’s 8:24 AM… day 1… lost 150 pounds, gained 58- last night as I strolled through TikTok I gained a TRILLION dose of motivation. Set up my old MFP account, adjusted my goals… and prayed I will start today… so here it is… day 1. I will log EVERYTHING. Come with me in hopes I will succeed… I need to do this… GOAL IS -58! I did it before, I know it’s in there.. I can do it… I know I can…
FITNESS


New You 2022 - Losing 50 to 100 pounds

Hello everyone! I'm 55, 5'9 and currently 257 pounds. My weight loss goals are to lose 50 to 100 pounds and 10% body fat this year. Totally aware my mindset is my biggest challenge getting started, I'm hoping to connect with a few who've already lost this much and maintaining (yeahhhh you! be my friend please!
WEIGHT LOSS


Jumping Back into MFP

Have been away for quite some time and reengaging in my weight loss journey. Looking for friends for support and engagement. Me too!!! Today!!! About same time as you! Good luck. Mines gonna be a long journey so gonna be about for a while. Hi!. Ellevated Posts: 164 Member. Welcome...
WEIGHT LOSS


I Never Thought I Would Cry About It

WOW, I am just about back where I started in 2012 at 43, 5'2" and 244 lbs. At one point I just wanted to feel better and be off all medication. I saw myself turning in to my mother and that was not what I wanted at all. I started slow and while at times is was super hard by the end at 158 lbs from a size 20 to a 2/4 I felt better, off all meds. Though that was a little small for my taste I did get to a very happy 4/6 range for several years.
WEIGHT LOSS


Zigzag Diet

Had anyone done the zigzag diet or calorie cycling? Just looking to hear others stories with it. All it is is staying within your weekly calorie goal instead of a daily one. Either way you lose weight if you're in a deficit. cwolfman13 Posts: 40,066 Member. January 13 edited January...
WEIGHT LOSS


Rate my back and shoulder workout

45, m, intermediate lifter, 500 cal per day deficit, lifting 3x a week: back/bi, legs/shoulders, chest/tri. Am I doing too much back and not enough shoulder? I am exhausted by the time I get to my bent over rows…. All are 3 sets with 12, 10, 8 reps of increasing...
WORKOUTS


New Fitness Pal

I'm a new member currently excited to start my healthy journey. I have to admit at the present moment I hate to exercise and I love eating want ever I want. This will be a very long journey. It better not be boring! I'm willing to work hard to achieve my goals for 2022! May the force be with you and me. Chat you all later.
WORKOUTS


30mins spin everyday?

Hey everyone, so I’m wondering what everyone’s thoughts are on choosing to spin for 30mins everyday…. I warm up for 5mins go hard 20mins and then ease off for 5mins. So it’s not full 30mins hard. I’m 175lbs at the moment and need to lose over 30lbs.
WORKOUTS

