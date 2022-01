Hundreds of thousands of pupils will be guaranteed careers advice from the age of 11 under a proposed new law backed by MPs The Education (Careers Guidance in Schools) Bill requires all state-funded schools in England to provide such support for children from year seven until they leave secondary school.Currently careers guidance is offered from year eight and the service is not provided by some academy trusts.But Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson said his Bill would ensure approximately 650,000 year seven pupils across in England will become entitled to careers guidance and it would bring into scope 2,700 academies.The Bill cleared...

