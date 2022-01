Google Chrome 97 is expected to be released later today. The new stable version of Google Chrome will be rolled out via the browser's automatic updating system starting today. The new version of Google Chrome launches with a controversial Keyboard MAP API. The API could not be used previously by certain web experiences because it could not be used inside iframes. Apps such as Microsoft's Office web applications could not make use of the API to detect key presses on keyboard layouts. Keyboard layouts differ depending on the region or language. The change makes the functionality available to web applications that are inside iframes.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO